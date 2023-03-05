Lifestyle

Chocolate Chip Cookie Week: 7 recipes for the 7 days

Celebrate a week filled with cookies

A whole week of choco goodness! The US is celebrating Chocolate Chip Cookie Week this year from March 5 to 11 and we believe it's the perfect reason to bake and chomp on some crunchy choc cookies all through the week. So to make sure you enjoy every 'bite' of it, we are sharing seven chocolate chip cookie recipes for you to try. Enjoy!

Day 1: Cinnamon white and dark chocolate cookies

Preheat oven to 176 degrees Celsius. Whisk flour, baking soda, cinnamon powder, and salt to taste. To this, add chocolate chips, granulated sugar, brown sugar, and white baking chips in the order mentioned. Now cream some butter until fluffy. Beat in eggs and vanilla essence, and then add the above mixture to it. Make a dough, squeeze some rounds from it, and bake.

Day 2: Coconut chocolate chip cookies

Begin by creaming butter and sugar. Once done, beat in some eggs and coconut extract. Mix well. Whisk flour, baking powder, and salt, and then to this, add the above liquid mixture. Stir in some chocolate chips and mix again. Make a dough, take spoonfuls of it, and align them on a baking tray. Bake until crunchy at 190 degrees Celsius.

Day 3: Peanut butter chocolate chip cookies

Grab a bowl and cream butter, sugar, and peanut butter until it becomes light and fluffy. Now, beat in some eggs and vanilla extract. Mix well. Separately, combine dry ingredients like flour, baking powder, and salt, and then mix them in the above bowl. Sprinkle some chocolate chips, stir well, and make a dough. Take spoonfuls of it and bake at 190 degrees Celsius.

Day 4: Banana chocolate chip cookies

Mix flour, salt, and baking powder in a bowl. The next step is to separately cream butter and sugar in another bowl until you get a fluffy mixture. Beat in eggs, bananas, and vanilla extract. Combine the two bowls and mix well to form a dough. Take spoonfuls of this dough, align them on a baking tray, and bake at 190 degrees Celsius. Enjoy!

Day 5: Orange-cinnamon chocolate chip cookies

Cream butter and sugar in a bowl and then beat in some eggs, orange zest, and vanilla extract to it. In another bowl, whisk flour, baking powder, cinnamon powder, and salt. Stir in chocolate chips and walnuts. Combine the two bowls and then mix to form a dough. Use a cookie cutter to scoop a spoonful of it and bake at 190 degrees Celsius.

Day 6: Oats chocolate chip cookies

Start by creaming some butter, sugar, and peanut butter. Once fluffy, beat in some eggs and vanilla extract. Set aside. Now mix flour, baking powder, salt, and oats. Combine the two bowls, mix all the ingredients well, and make a dough. Using a cookie cutter, churn out spoonfuls of this dough and place each cookie on a baking tray. Bake at 190 degrees Celsius.

Day 7: Salted caramel chocolate chip cookies

Preheat oven to 175 degrees Celsius. Mix flour, baking powder, and salt to taste. The next step is to beat brown sugar, white sugar, butter, eggs, and vanilla extract in an electric mixer until creamy. Your salted caramel flavor is ready! Form a dough by mixing this with the flour mixture and then fold in chocolate chips. Bake for 15 minutes or until crunchy.