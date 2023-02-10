Lifestyle

Valentine's Day: Surprise your bae with this homemade chocolate box

Valentine's Day: Surprise your bae with this homemade chocolate box

Written by Anujj Trehaan Feb 10, 2023, 10:07 am 2 min read

A chocolate makes any occasion a whole lot sweeter

As we are only a few days away from celebrating Valentine's Day, we are sure that you're looking for the perfect gift to surprise your beloved. And while chocolates may be ordinary, preparing them yourself and making a whole box of these delicious offerings is certainly not. Here are five of them with unconventional fillings that you can assemble in your Valentine's-special chocolate box.

Orange cream chocolate

Boil together cream and sugar. Add corn syrup, stir well, and pour into a chilled mixing bowl. Now place some butter on the center, cool, and then beat until creamy and dough-like. Add orange oil for flavor and then pour into a piping bag. Fill each chocolate mold with it and freeze for five minutes. Top them with melted chocolate and freeze them again.

Peppermint chocolate

Mix together icing sugar, butter, and cream. Add green food color and peppermint oil. Mix until it becomes a paste. Now take silicon molds and grease them with oil. Spoon the peppermint filling in each and coat them with melted chocolate once set. The final step is to put them inside the refrigerator and allow them to chill for a few hours.

Strawberry cream chocolate

Prepare chocolate shells by pouring melted chocolate in a candy cup. Just when the chocolate starts setting along the edges, invert the cups to drain the liquid from the centre. Allow the chocolate to solidify in the cups as you refrigerate. Now boil together cream, strawberry puree, and some butter. Let it cool. Pour this mixture into chocolate shells and freeze. Enjoy!

Nutty crunch chocolate

Grab a bowl and combine roughly-chopped biscuits and nuts. Set aside. Melt some chocolate, butter, and golden syrup in another bowl and simmer until glossy and smooth. Combine the two bowls and mix evenly. Tip this mixture into a square tin greased with butter. Flatten the batter lightly and chill for at least two hours. Once done, cut into squares. Easy, right?

Caramel chocolate

Begin by mixing melted butter, brown sugar, corn syrup, and milk. Stir continuously as you heat them over a medium flame. Remove from heat and then stir in some vanilla extract. Pour into an oil-greased pan, and let it cool and set. Your caramel filling is ready! Now cut the caramel into pieces with molds and refrigerate. Coat them with melted chocolate and freeze.