Here's how you can enjoy Valentine's Day with your BFFs

Written by Sneha Das Feb 10, 2023, 07:00 am 3 min read

Make your Valentine's Day a girly affair with these fun ideas

Who said Valentine's Day is only limited to couples? If you are single and haven't found the love of your life yet, then spend this special day with your best friends who are always there with you no matter what. Instead of sitting all lonely at home, hang out with your besties and make memories. Here's how to spend V-Day with your BFFs.

Plan a good movie marathon

Turn Valentine's Day night into a pajama party by calling over your best friends home. Plan a movie marathon night over some not-so-Bechdel-test-passing talks and lots of yummy food and drinks. Get out all the cozy blankets and comfortable pajamas to enjoy the night with your girlfriends. You can start with a Nicholas Sparks' tearjerker flick and then end with a comedy movie.

Plan a day of beauty and self-care

Unwind and relax along with your girl gang by planning a pampering and beauty session with them. You can visit a nice spa salon with your BFFs and get a foot massage, head massage, or herbal body and hair spa while lying by the pool or jacuzzi with a book. You can also get a manicure done at a nail salon.

Have a classic Valentine's day brunch

Valentine's Day also calls for delicious food with your loved ones, be it your partner, family, or friends. Host a Valentine's Day brunch at home, invite over your best friends, and serve red-colored exquisite mocktails. Decorate the space with red balloons and flowers and keep an all-white outfit theme. It may also interest you to know some restaurants give discounts to singles on V-day!

Volunteer together

Valentine's Day is the occasion of love and our furry friends like kittens and puppies need that love, care, and, pampering too. You and your Bff can volunteer together with a local animal shelter that looks after homeless kitties and pooches. You can also volunteer with a local environmental organization or spend the evening entertaining senior citizens at an old age home.

Visit an art gallery or attend a concert together

If you and your friends love art and culture, visit an art gallery or museum in your area to make your Valentine's Day special and memorable. Many art galleries host fun events during this time of the year, so keep a watch on that. You can also visit a music concert in your area with your BFFs to dance and sing your heart out.