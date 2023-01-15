Lifestyle

National Bagel Day 2023: Celebrate with these delectable recipes

Cook some flavorsome bagels with these easy recipes

Here is something for the "bae-goals"! Bagels are donut-shaped rolls that are crispy and shiny. It is believed to have originated from the Jewish communities of Poland. The US celebrates National Bagel Day every year on January 15 to mark the existence and deliciousness of this breakfast treat. To commemorate this occasion, check out these five lip-smacking recipes that you can cook at home.

Vegan bagels

Add yeast, sugar, and warm water. Set aside until frothy. Separately, add salt, flour, and warm water into a bowl. Knead it into a dough. Make balls out of it and brush them lightly with oil. Bake them and then make a hole in the middle of each. Boil them in water, remove, and sprinkle your favorite topping, and bake again. Enjoy!

Ricotta, fig & sesame bagel

This recipe is pretty simple to follow. All you have to do is mix honey and ricotta, to begin with. Keep it aside. Toast bagels and cut them into two equal halves. Now spread the honey-ricotta mixture on them. Top one half with a fruit jam of your choice and sliced figs, and the other with sesame. Close the two halves and serve.

Chicken bagel burgers

Mash chickpeas in a food processor until well broken. Add this to onions, garlic, and sweet potatoes. Season it well and mix it nicely. Divide the mixture into mini burgers, brush with oil, and grill them. Your bagel burgers are ready! Now split them into halves, spread some mayonnaise, top with chicken patty, place veggies like cucumber, onions, and lettuce, and club them.

Veggie bagel with lettuce and tomatoes

Begin by toasting a few bagels nicely and then cutting them into halves. Spread the cut sides with cheese sauce or any other sauce of your choice. Now slice tomatoes and season them well with salt and pepper. Drizzle some oil and vinegar for an extra punch of flavor. Place them on the cut sides, along with avocado and lettuce. Club them and enjoy!

Roast chicken bagel sandwich

Marinate chicken breast with oil, garlic, mustard, parsley, lemon juice, oregano, chili flakes, salt, and pepper. Roast in an oven. Toast some bagels with butter, and simultaneously prepare a spread by mixing mayonnaise, lemon juice, garlic, salt, and pepper. Spread it on the cut sides, assemble lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, and then top it all with the roasted chicken. It's ready!