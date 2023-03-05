Lifestyle

Here's how to organize a fun Holi party at home

Written by Sneha Das Mar 05, 2023

Make your Holi party a hit with these few tips

Are you planning to host a grand Holi party at home this year, but are confused about how to arrange it and make it a success? Well, we are here to help you out so that your guests can have fun and leave impressed. Get all your loved ones under one roof and follow these tips to organize the funnest Holi party.

Select the venue and send out fun invites to guests

First, figure out the venue where you will organize your Holi party. The best areas are your backyard or terrace which will set the vibe of the party. Make sure there are plug points available to connect your electric devices. Next, prepare a guest list and send quirky Holi party invites attaching a packet of gulal and homemade gujiyas.

Pick a dress code and make Holi-special decorations

White outfits are the classic choices for Holi after Bollywood set the trend. Ask your guests to wear traditional white outfits with a colorful touch to them. Keep props like vibrant scarves for women and turbans for men. Decorate the area with flowers, colorful balloons, streamers, and paper lanterns to spruce up the space. Keep color-coordinated crockery and install a photo booth.

Prepare an exciting menu

Holi is incomplete without good food and interesting beverages. Arrange a food counter and keep the theme Indian. Keep lots of street food like chaat, phuchkas, tikkis, chole bhature, and dahi bhalla on the menu. For desserts, gujiya, malpua, badam phirni, gulab jamun and halwa are a must. For beverages, arrange for Holi special bhaang along with some thandai, mocktails, lassi, and lemonade.

Pick some fun colors

Instead of going for harsh synthetic colors that might damage your skin, opt for organic colors and gulal in a variety of shades. If you are thinking to conserve water, then play dry Holi with just gulal. If you are planning a wet Holi, then keep a few pichkaris ready around the venue along with buckets of fresh water and colored water.

Turn on peppy music and arrange for fun games

Prepare a special Holi playlist including all-time favorite Bollywood classics like Rang Barse, Holi Ke Din, Ang Se Ang Lagana, Holi Khele Raghuveera, etc. Create a DJ mix with more recent hit songs like Balam Pichkari. You can also set up a live karaoke station, and arrange for games to allow your guests to have fun popping balloons and playing with water guns.