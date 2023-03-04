Lifestyle

5 tips to protect your hair this Holi

Written by Sneha Das Mar 04, 2023, 09:26 pm 3 min read

Protect your mane this Holi with these few tips and tricks

Holi, the most vibrant and colorful festival of the year, is almost here and it's time to have fun with bright colors and splashes of water while gorging on delicious sweets and drinks. While getting drenched in vibrant hues is a joyful experience, the chemicals in them can damage your skin and hair. Here are some tips to protect your hair from Holi colors.

Get a nice hair oil massage

Applying oil to your hair creates a protective layer and prevents the harmful chemicals in the Holi colors from damaging your hair shafts. Dry hair absorbs more colors that can be difficult to wash off. Oiling your hair also reduces breakage when you wash your mane post-Holi. You can use coconut or olive oil to massage your hair from the roots to the tip.

Don't keep your hair open

If you want to prevent colors from entering the middle layers of your hair and damaging them, do not keep your hair open. Instead, tie them up. You can opt for a braided ponytail, or a neat bun to protect your hair. You can also wear head bandanas that will not only act as a shield but also add to your style.

Use a leave-on conditioner or hair serum

If you do not like the idea of oiling your hair, try a leave-on conditioner before you start playing Holi. Take a pea-sized amount of the conditioner and spread it evenly all over your hair strands to protect them from dryness and harmful UV rays. You can also use a hair serum that will offer extra nourishment and moisture to the hair fiber.

Use a hair mask

Holi colors can be difficult to remove from your hair. After you are done playing with colors, rinse your hair with plain water to get rid of the colors. Then, wash your hair with mild shampoo to clean the scalp properly. After that, use a hair mask by mixing olive oil, honey, and lemon juice. Rinse it off after 20-30 minutes.

Do not blow-dry after hair wash

We recommend you use a shampoo with micellar water technology, especially if you have played with thick oil-based colors. After washing your hair, do not blow-dry as it can cause frizz and split ends and lead to hair fall. It is better to stay away from heat tools for a few days until your hair comes back to its original state.