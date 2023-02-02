Lifestyle

5 most trustworthy zodiac signs as per Vedic astrology

Written by Anujj Trehaan Feb 02, 2023, 05:11 pm 2 min read

These zodiac signs can be trusted with life

Astrology may play a significant role in revealing a lot about a person. From their potential future, career shifts, and education to health, love, and marriage, astrology predicts all possible events. You can even know who to trust with your life through it. Don't believe us? Well, Dr. Madhu Kotiya, a renowned astrologer, reveals the five most trustworthy zodiac signs as per Vedic astrology.

Taurus

The earth sign of Taurus is one of the most trustworthy of all the 12 zodiacs as per Vedic astrology. "Taurians are known for their stability, reliability, and practicality, which makes them trustworthy in both personal and professional relationships," says Dr. Kotiya. "They value security and stability, and are dependable and hard-working," she further adds. Hence, you can keep a Taurus closer to you.

Virgo

Here is another earth sign that can be trusted with all your secrets, important information, and plans ahead. "Virgos are known for their attention to detail, analytical thinking, and perfectionism, which can translate into being trustworthy," states Dr. Kotiya. "They are responsible, organized, and practical, which helps them follow through on commitments and promises," says the Vedic astrologer.

Capricorn

With Taurus, Virgo, and now Capricorn on the list, it certainly makes the earth signs more reliable and trustworthy. "Capricorns are known for their ambition, discipline, and determination, which also makes them trustworthy," shares Dr. Kotiya with NewsBytes. "They are reliable, dependable, and always follow through on their commitments, which makes them valuable partners in personal and professional relationships," she says.

Scorpio

Scorpio is a water sign and is known to be incredibly "reliable and dependable." "A Scorpio is someone who will always follow their commitments, being valuable partners in personal and professional relationships," mentions Dr. Kotiya. "They are loyal, honest, and dedicated to those they care about, and are not afraid to stand up for what they believe in," she adds further.

Pisces

Another water sign, Pisces is literally the last zodiac sign on both our list as well as in the series of sun signs. "Pisces are compassionate, sensitive, and empathetic, which can make them trustworthy in close relationships," reveals Dr. Kotiya. "They are able to understand and connect with others on an emotional level, and are known for being honest and non-judgmental," she concludes.