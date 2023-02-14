Lifestyle

Valentine's Day: 'Bake' some love with bae using these recipes

Written by Anujj Trehaan Feb 14, 2023, 05:00 am 2 min read

Shower them with love with these dessert recipes

Let love taste a whole lot sweeter! As you celebrate Valentine's Day today to express your love to your significant other, make sure you take the way to their heart through their belly! Check out these five decadent dessert recipes that you can bake for them. Whip up these magical recipes and watch your bae melt in your arms with love.

Jam tarts topped with heart-shaped candies

Pulse together flour, butter, and some salt in a food processor. Once the mixture looks like breadcrumbs, add in vanilla, eggs, and a little water. Make a dough but try not to knead it too much. Using a round cutter, make circles out of the dough and dollop your favorite jam on it. Garnish with heart-shaped candies and bake them.

Chocolate-covered strawberries

Wash some strawberries thoroughly. Leave them to dry. In the meantime, melt your favorite chocolate using the double boiler method or in a microwave. Keep stirring to avoid lumps or burning. Dunk the strawberries in the chocolate to coat them well and place them on a tray. Using a piping bag, drizzle some melted white chocolate and garnish with crushed nuts, and refrigerate.

Red velvet cookies

In a bowl, cream some butter and sugar. Once light and fluffy, add eggs and vanilla, followed by some red food color. Beat until incorporated. Separately, whisk cocoa powder, flour, salt, and baking soda. Mix the two bowls and beat until combined. Now fold in two cups of chopped white chocolate and mix. Scoop out cookie dough, roll it into balls, and bake.

Melting heart muffins

Whizz flour, sugar, cocoa powder, and butter in a food processor. To this, add eggs and blitz further to make it a smooth dough. Scoop it into a muffin case and then lightly press a white chocolate truffle in the middle. Bake. Meanwhile, make its icing by mixing vanilla, sugar, and butter. Pipe hearts on each muffin and serve them to your beloved.

Heart-shaped cake

Add cake mix, water, oil, and eggs in a large bowl. Blend until moist. Once done, you can bake this mixture for about 30 minutes. Meanwhile, whisk milk, pudding mix, and sugar. Gently stir in some whipped cream and red food color. Now cut the pastry using a heart-shaped cookie cutter. Layer it with the red frosting above and garnish with sprinkles or strawberries.