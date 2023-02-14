Lifestyle

Protect your smile from gum disease with these tips

Maintaining gum health is important for an attractive smile

An attractive smile can be a prized asset. It can give you greater confidence, as well as influence your social life, career, and relationships. A healthy smile can truly transform your visual appearance and the positivity of your mindset. A lot depends on your oral hygiene, and more so, on your gum health. Here are five tips to help you keep your gums healthy.

Brush your teeth twice a day

Brushing your teeth twice a day is essential to maintaining good oral hygiene and healthy gums. Use a toothbrush with soft bristles and fluoride toothpaste to gently scrub your teeth and gums. Make sure to brush for at least two minutes and reach every surface of your teeth. Clean your tongue as well, as it may contain germs.

Floss daily

Flossing is an important step in removing plaque and food particles from between your teeth, where your toothbrush can't reach. Use a waxed or unwaxed floss to gently clean between your teeth and gums. The germs that could be lying behind the gum line can be effectively removed by flossing. It can also help in reducing any bacterial buildup on the gums.

Use mouthwash

Mouthwash can help to kill bacteria in your mouth and freshen your breath. Look for homemade and natural mouthwashes that contain antiseptics, such as chlorhexidine or hydrogen peroxide, to help kill germs and reduce inflammation in your gums. While it is not a substitute for brushing or flossing, a thorough rinse can help in clearing out food particles and other debris from your mouth.

Quit smoking

Gum disease is more likely to develop if you smoke. Smoking impairs your immune system, making it more difficult to fight off a gum infection. If you smoke or, use other tobacco products, quit as soon as possible to help protect your gums and overall health. Moreover, smoking makes it more difficult for your injured gums to recover. Here's how to successfully quit smoking.

Eat a balanced diet

A balanced diet that includes plenty of fruits and vegetables, whole grains, and lean protein can help keep your gums healthy. Foods with a lot of sugar and carbohydrates should be avoided since they can cause gum disease and plaque buildup. Look for home remedies to remove accumulated tartar from teeth. For instance, gargling with diluted vinegar removes tartar between teeth and gums.