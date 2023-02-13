Lifestyle

Spending Valentine's Day with pets isn't half bad an idea

Spending Valentine's Day with pets isn't half bad an idea

Written by Sneha Das Feb 13, 2023, 06:56 pm 3 min read

Your pets can be your best companion this Valentine's Day

Who said Valentine's Day is only limited to celebrating with humans? If you are single on this day of love, then instead of moping about your room dreading your single status, remember those who love you unconditionally - your beloved pets. Pets can be your best companion this V-Day. So why not celebrate the day of love with those who unconditionally love you?

Host a cute party

If you have a pet cat or dog at home, host a cute party at your place for a fun Valentine's Day celebration. Invite your friends along with their pets so that they can play while you can gossip with your gang. You can make pet-friendly cupcakes and cookies, and set up a selfie wall for everyone to take pictures with their furry friends.

Plan a day out together

Make Valentine's Day extra special by going out with your pet and doing your favorite activities together. You can plan a road trip together to a nearby place for some rejuvenation or go to a park with them and engage in some fun activities. You can also plan a spa day for your pet while you get a nice manicure or a soothing massage.

Surprise your pet with gifts and a love-themed treat

Show some love and appreciation to your furry babies by gifting them their favorite items. You can get them a special new holiday-themed toy or a new bandana, bowtie, or heart-printed t-shirt this Valentine's Day. You can bake pet-friendly cakes or homemade pet biscuits that are pawfect for them. You can also order some pet-friendly wine to celebrate the occasion and make it memorable.

Take them out for a pet event

Pet events are not only fun to attend but they also allow your pet to socialize and showcase their talents. These events organize special activities which your pet can enjoy while interacting with other animals. You can also shop for them from one of the kiosks set up at the event. You can also find special deals on products here.

Enjoy a movie night with your pet

There's nothing better than snuggling up on the sofa with your pet to watch a nice movie this Valentine's Day. They can be your best companions for watching a film since they will agree to your choice of genre and never fight with you for the remote. Together, you can watch rom-com or pet films like Marley & Me, Cats, or A Dog's Purpose.