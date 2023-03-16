Lifestyle

Pica: The eating disorder you've probably never heard of

Pica: The eating disorder you've probably never heard of

Written by Rishabh Raj Mar 16, 2023, 04:56 pm 3 min read

Pica is not just a habit, it's a mental health disorder

There is much more to eating disorders than just consuming or not consuming food. They are about feeling out of control and using food to cope with difficult emotions, stress, or trauma. They thrive in secrecy and shame, and they can rob you of your physical health, emotional well-being, and relationships. One such bizarre eating disorder is pica.

What is pica?

Pica is a condition where a person experiences persistent and compulsive cravings to eat non-food items such as dirt, soap, clay, ice, paper, chalk, hair, and other substances that have little to no nutritional value. This disorder is most commonly seen in children, pregnant women, and people with developmental or intellectual disabilities. If left untreated, pica can result in serious health complications.

What are the complications associated with pica?

Pica can lead to a range of complications, some of which can be serious and even life-threatening. These complications can include intestinal blockages, parasitic infections, poisoning, and tooth damage. Eating non-food items can lead to nutrient deficiencies, which can cause a range of health problems, such as anemia, fatigue, and impaired cognitive function. It can also lead to injury, particularly to the digestive tract.

What causes pica?

The exact cause of pica is not well understood, but it is believed to be a combination of physiological, psychological, social, and cultural factors. It is sometimes associated with nutrient deficiencies, such as iron, zinc, or calcium deficiencies, which can cause cravings for non-food substances. Exposure to lead or other toxins too has been found to increase the risk of developing pica.

What are the signs and symptoms of pica?

The signs and symptoms may vary depending on the substance ingested. However, some common signs and symptoms include cravings for non-food items like dirt, paper, paint, chalk, ice, or clay; persistent eating or mouthing of non-food items; stomach pain or discomfort; constipation, diarrhea, or other digestive problems; and lead poisoning or other poisonings from ingesting toxic substances, among others.

Who is at risk of developing pica?

Pica can affect people of all ages, but certain populations are at higher risk of developing the disorder. This eating disorder is most commonly seen in children, particularly those who have developmental disorders, such as autism spectrum disorder or intellectual disability. Pregnant women and those with certain mental health conditions such as obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) or schizophrenia are also at higher risk.

How is pica treated?

Treatment for pica usually involves a combination of behavioral and medical interventions. The behavioral interventions may include therapy to help the individual resist the urge to eat non-food items and to address any underlying psychological issues. Medical interventions may include supplementation of the missing nutrients or medications to reduce such unusual cravings.