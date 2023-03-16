Lifestyle

Common tourist mistakes to avoid in the Czech Republic

Don't buy matryoshka dolls in Czech Republic

With an intriguing troubled past and jaw-dropping architecture dating back to the 9th century, it is obvious why the Czech Republic attracts millions of visitors every year. There are so many great things to do in the Czech Republic but there are also some "don'ts" when you visit this Central European country. Here are a few things you should not do in Czechia.

Don't leave padlocks on the Certovka bridge

The area around Certovka, sometimes known as "Prague Venice," is a popular tourist spot. Couples enjoy attaching padlocks on the Certovka pedestrian bridge to symbolize their love and commitment, which connects the renowned Charles Bridge to the Lesser Town's Lennon Wall. However, the weight of the padlocks can cause significant damage to the bridge's structure, especially when many people participate in the practice.

Do not draw on the John Lenon Wall

The John Lennon Wall in Prague is known for its colorful graffiti and political messages. It is a historical and cultural landmark that has been preserved for decades. While visitors are free to take photos and admire the art, it is generally frowned upon to draw or add graffiti to the wall. Because it damages the original artwork and may require additional restoration efforts.

Don't fall for souvenir traps selling Russian merchandise

Matryoshka dolls are traditional Russian nesting dolls and are not associated with Czech culture. While you may be able to find Matryoshka dolls for sale in Czech, it is likely that many of the dolls will be low-quality imitations made in other countries. If you're looking for authentic Matryoshka dolls, it's better to buy them in Russia.

Do not be careless while hiring taxis

Taxis are a convenient mode of transportation anywhere, but in Czech Republic, it's important to be cautious when taking them. Look for taxi companies that are well-known and have a good reputation. Avoid taking taxis from unmarked or unofficial vehicles, as these may be unsafe or overpriced. It is always a good idea to agree on the price in advance to avoid being overcharged.

Don't call Czech Republic East European

While the Czech Republic is located in Central Europe, it is often mistakenly referred to as part of Eastern Europe. Citizens of the Czech Republic do not consider themselves part of Eastern Europe and may take offense if their country is referred to as such. If you call it Eastern Europe in front of a local, it's likely that they will correct you.