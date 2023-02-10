Lifestyle

Sri Lanka: 5 must-visit places in Anuradhapura

Written by Veidehi Gite Feb 10, 2023, 07:20 pm 3 min read

Anuradhapura is home to Ruwanwelisaya Dagoba, the oldest stupa in the world (Photo credit: Wikipedia)

An ancient city in Sri Lanka, Anuradhapura is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. It is the capital of the North Central Province and is one of Sri Lanka's most important archaeological sites. Known for ancient ruins, the sacred Bo Tree, majestic city walls, and stunning Tissa Wewa Lake, Anuradhapura is home to numerous temples and stupas. Here's how to explore and enjoy the place.

Explore the ancient ruins of Anuradhapura

Founded in the 4th century BCE, this city is home to some remarkable monuments. From the magnificent Sri Maha Bodhi tree, believed to be a direct sapling of the original Bo tree under which the Buddha attained enlightenment, to the stunning Ruwanwelisaya Dagoba, which is said to be the oldest stupa in the world, Anuradhapura is a paradise of history and culture.

Visit the sacred Bo Tree

If you are looking for a unique and spiritual experience, a visit to the sacred Bo Tree in Anuradhapura is perfect for you. It is an ancient tree that dates back to the 3rd century BC and is considered the oldest living tree in the world. The tree is considered sacred and has been protected and cherished by Buddhists for centuries.

Take a stroll along the ancient city walls

Anuradhapura's captivating city walls are worth exploring. Originally built around the 3rd century BCE, they are a testament to the city's rich history and culture. Built for protection and religious purposes the wall was once surrounded by a moat. You'll notice several ornately carved figures believed to be religious symbols, along these walls. You can also visit and closely inspect several ancient ruins.

Enjoy the beauty of the sacred Tissa Wewa lake

The sacred Tissa Wewa lake, situated in the heart of the ancient city, offers a peaceful respite from city life. The lake surrounded by lush greenery sparkles in the sunlight, providing a peaceful atmosphere for visitors. You can also take a boat ride here. Tissa Wewa provides a great opportunity to explore the ancient temple complex on the nearby Tissamaharama Rock.

Explore ancient temples and stupas

Anuradhapura is home to many temples and stupas, known for their uniqueness. The city houses many structures such as the Abhayagiri Stupa, a major monastery; Kuttam Pokuna, a pair of royal bathing ponds; and the Ruvanveliseya Dagoba, a stupa built by King Dutugamunu. Whether you're a history buff, an architecture enthusiast, or an avid traveler, Anuradhapura will be etched in your heart.