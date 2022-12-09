Lifestyle

5 best places in India for an all-girls trip

These exciting places are safe and perfect to visit with your girl gang

The holiday season is finally here and it is time to pack your bags and head to a wonderful destination with your girl gang. Holidaying with your girlfriends is all the more fun as it ensures you chat endlessly for hours, shop till you drop, and make loads of happy memories together. Here are the five best destinations in India for an all-girls trip.

Goa

A trip to Goa is the dream vacation for most groups of friends and if your bucket list is finally getting ticked off this time, then get ready to click a groupfie on the beach. You can explore the pristine beaches with your girlfriends or shop your heart out in Mapusa's Friday market. Visit the happening beach parties in Baga, Candolim, Palolem, and Vagator.

Rishikesh

If you are looking for a trip full of adventures and thrilling activities, then book your tickets to Rishikesh with your girl gang for some adrenaline rush. Here, you can enjoy activities like bungee jumping, river rafting, rock climbing, paragliding, ziplining, cliff jumping, zorbing, and many more. You can also enjoy relaxing strolls at Ram and Laxman Jhulas or witness the Ganga aarti.

Jaipur

If your girl gang is fascinated by royal retreats and historic architectural beauty, then Jaipur is the ideal destination to visit this holiday season. Full of historical and magnificent forts, temples, palaces, and Havelis, the Pink City will mesmerize you with its vibrant ambiance. You can visit Hawa Mahal, Amer Fort, and Nahargarh Fort. Don't forget to shop for juttis, and traditional dupattas here.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

If you have been saving up those office leaves for some time now, then pack your bags and head for a long vacation to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Surrounded by stunning beaches, coral reefs, and picturesque islands, you can try out a lot of watersports here like snorkeling, scuba diving, parasailing, etc. Some must-visit areas are Havelock Island and Radhanagar Beach.

Coorg

Often called the "Scotland of India," Coorg is one of the best hill stations in South India. Surrounded by magnificent hills, coffee plantations, lush green forests, and sacred groves, the place offers lots for tourists to explore. You can stay in forest camps in the midst of coffee and cardamom plantations here. Also, do try river rafting with your girlfriends at the Barapole River.