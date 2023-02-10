Lifestyle

Jaundice: Causes, symptoms, complications, and treatment

Written by Anujj Trehaan Feb 10, 2023, 05:19 pm 2 min read

Jaundice can be serve for infants as opposed to adults

Jaundice is a health condition in which the color of your skin turns yellow. Not just the skin, even the white part of your eyes and mucus membranes turn yellowish. This is caused by high levels of bilirubin, a yellow-orange bile pigment secreted by the liver. Here's everything you should know about jaundice. Read on!

Jaundice happens when there is a problem with bilirubin production

Largely, this health condition can occur where there is an issue with the bilirubin production in the body which causes it to increase exponentially. Other than that, side effects of certain medications, excessive alcohol consumption, gallstone disease, or pancreatic cancer can also trigger this ailment. Liver infections like hepatitis or cirrhosis which cause scar tissue in the liver are also major causes of jaundice.

Yellow skin, pale stool, and dark urine are some signs

The symptoms of jaundice are quite evident and visible. Skin color or eye whites changing into hues of yellow is the primary sign of this health condition. People down with it may also experience pale stools, dark urine, and itchiness in the body. Fever, fatigue, vomiting, weight loss, and abdominal pain are also some accompanying symptoms of jaundice.

Jaundice can lead to gastrointestinal problems and even brain damage

Since the body produces high levels of bilirubin during jaundice, it can be toxic to a large extent. The condition can also result in something more severe like kernicterus in infants, which is a type of brain damage. Other than that, gastrointestinal issues like constipation, bloating, gas, acidity, and diarrhea also have the chance to surface owing to it.

Adults may not require urgent treatments but infants do

Jaundice is usually not a cause of worry in adults. However, it can be quite severe in infants. Mothers of babies down with this condition may be asked to offer them frequent and more feedings. The doctor may also advise phototherapy which helps break down bilirubin in the skin. In adults, not jaundice but the underlying condition that has caused it is treated.