Here's why you should include shilajit in your diet

Written by Anujj Trehaan Jan 30, 2023, 03:15 am 3 min read

From altitude sickness to anxiety, here are five health benefits of shilajit

A tar-like substance found in the Himalayas, shilajit is called the conqueror of mountains and the destroyer of weakness. It is an ancient natural substance that is known to offer a multitude of health benefits to enhance energy and vitality. Various studies across the world have also backed its positive effects on the body. Check out five health benefits of shilajit.

What is shilajit and how should it be used?

Shilajit is a sticky substance found in the rocks of the Himalayas. It is made naturally from centuries-old decomposition of plants. This mineral-rich item is available in a powder, tablet, syrup, or supplement form. Its recommended dose is 300-500 milligrams per day.

May treat altitude sickness

Altitude sickness is quite common to experience when you are traveling to hill stations or destinations located at a height. People down with this condition suffer from breathing issues, nausea, headache, and fatigue. Consuming shilajit can help you as it has over 80 minerals, including humic and fulvic acids, which help in overcoming altitude sickness. It also keeps you energized, thereby easing your symptoms.

May reduce stress or anxiety

Shilajit improves cognitive function, which is why it is good for people dealing with stress or anxiety. It can boost dopamine secretion in the brain and leave a calming effect on your body. This is because shilajit is loaded with magnesium and potassium that relax your muscles and keep your heart healthy, both of which go for a toss during stress and anxiety episodes.

May enhance fertility and testosterone levels

Shilajit has been used as a remedy to enhance testosterone levels in men for centuries. Multiple studies have revealed that men who consume this natural substance have a higher sperm count and sperm mobility. Both these factors determine fertility and chances of conception. A study included men aged 45-55 years who consumed shilajit for 90 days and showcased an increase in testosterone levels.

May help keep you younger

Yes, you read that right! Shilajit can help you look and stay younger as it controls the aging process and maintains vitality. The fulvic acid present in it has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that reduce cell damage in the body. Not just that, it also cuts down the production of free radicals in the body, which are known to cause aging.

May treat anemia

Anemia is caused due to iron deficiency in the body and can trigger low hemoglobin levels. However, if you consume shilajit in a prescribed amount and for a particular time period, you can steer clear of this health condition. Packed with a good amount of iron and humic acid, this natural substance stabilizes your blood iron levels, thereby increasing the hemoglobin levels.