Love music and mountains? You just cannot miss Bir's Musicathon

Not only known as the best paragliding destination in the country, but Bir in Himachal Pradesh is also famous for hosting the much-awaited musical festival called Musicathon. The two-day extravaganza will be held from April 7-8 this year with the picturesque Dhauladhar mountains in the backdrop. The melodious affair showcases the talent of emerging artists from different states of India. Here's more to it!

Apart from featuring programs by indie artists from different genres and from all over the country, the festival is also distinguished by fun activities like camping in the mountains, watching beautiful sunsets, and relishing local food. You can enjoy the musical program with your friends while traveling. The earlier Musicathon events have hosted artists like Akansha Grover, Yuvraj Chugh, Ash Daniel, Rahgir, and more.

Artists like Shubham Bhatt, Jatin Sharma, Surjeet Singh, Swaroop Pandey, Arjan Singh, Swastik the Band, and Nilotpal Bora had also performed in earlier versions. This year, the artist line-up is yet to be announced. The festival also hosts musical workshops. You can get tickets on the website https://musicathon.in/. The music pass costs Rs. 1999 per person and Music Pass+Stay costs Rs. 3,499 per person.

While enjoying Musicathon, you can also explore Bir which is surrounded by stunning monasteries boasting Tibetan culture. The campsite is located in a quaint village with mesmerizing views of the sunset and abundant nature. You can take a stroll to the Bir market from here, discover the local monasteries, indulge in some shopping, and taste Tibetan cuisine. Paragliding is also a must-try here.

Started in 2019, the festival is a sustainable and eco-friendly affair that has been made possible with the efforts of the local community, volunteers, and talented indie artists who are driven by their passion for travel, poetry, and music. The event was created by Gaurav Kushwaha with just two artists and 10 attendees. However, with time, it gained immense popularity and has won hearts.