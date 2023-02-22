Lifestyle

National Cook a Sweet Potato Day: 5 recipes to try

Written by Sneha Das Feb 22, 2023, 11:48 am 2 min read

These delicious sweet potato recipes will through your tastebuds a party

Observed on February 22 every year across the United States, National Cook A Sweet Potato Day celebrates the nutritious root vegetable that comes packed with healthy vitamins, minerals, and fiber. Usually used to make salads, pies, and soups, sweet potatoes have anti-inflammatory properties and help keep chronic diseases at bay. Here are five delicious sweet potato dishes you should try today.

Sweet potato tikkis

This sweet and spicy snack can be served along with a hot cup of chai in the evening. Rinse sweet potatoes in water, roast them well until soft, and peel them. Mash the sweet potatoes, add kuttu atta, dry mango powder, red chili powder, rock salt, chopped green chilies, and cumin powder, and mix. Shape them into tikkis and pan-fry them. Serve hot.

Sweet potato fries

These crispy sweet potato fries are healthy and wholesome. Wash sweet potatoes and slice them. Whisk together rice flour, cornflour, chili powder, club soda, salt, and oregano leaves for the batter. Dredge the sweet potatoes in a mix of rice, cornflour, oregano, salt, pepper, and chili powder. Dip them in the batter and deep-fry in hot oil. Serve with mayonnaise dip.

Sweet potato and spring onion soup

Combine spring onions, water, and sweet potato cubes, and pressure cook for three whistles. Blend the sweet potatoes in a mixer and strain the puree. Saute plain flour in a non-stick pan for 30 seconds. Add milk, mix well, and cook for four-five minutes. Add the sweet potato-spring onion mixture, pepper, and salt, and cook. Garnish with spring onion greens and serve warm.

Sweet potato halwa

This low-fat delicious halwa is rich in calcium, fiber, and potassium. Wash the sweet potatoes and pressure-cook them for three-four whistles. Peel and mash the sweet potatoes. Then add them to an oil-greased pan and saute for two-three minutes. Add milk, sugar, water, and cardamom powder and simmer for two minutes. Add saffron, almonds, cashews, pistachios, and ghee, and mix well. Serve warm.

Sweet potato khichdi

This vrat-friendly khichdi is healthy and can be savored even on a weight loss diet. Saute cumin seeds and curry leaves in an oil-greased pan for 30 seconds. Add grated potatoes and sweet potatoes, mix well, cover with a lid, and cook for eight-10 minutes. Add lemon juice, green chili paste, crushed peanuts, rock salt, sugar, and coriander, mix, and cook well. Serve hot.