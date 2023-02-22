Lifestyle

Chewing gum is healthy. Even science says so! Here's how

Written by Anujj Trehaan Feb 22, 2023

Chewing gums can promote relaxation and reduce heartburn

Chewing gum is usually perceived as a way to look cool and casual, besides being widely used to combat bad breath. However, you may not believe that gums have been around for thousands of years, with Mayans and Aztecs chewing them to clean their teeth and fight hunger! We are sure you are unaware of many other health benefits of chewing gums.

Improves memory

Yes, you can improve your memory retention by chewing gum. Chewing gum increases blood flow to your brain, further helping you remember important details. Professor Andrew Sholey, in his research, found that short-term memory could be improved by 35% by chewing gum. Mint-flavored chewing gums are known to increase attention and cognitive performance. Even a pineapple-flavored one does a fine job there.

Reduces heartburn

Heartburn, which is a result of acid reflux, is a burning sensation in the esophagus that may occur post meals. However, chewing gum can come to your rescue as it increases swallowing frequency and clears the acid from your esophagus. More saliva is built when you chew gum, saving you from tooth decay, erosion, and other oral damage that acid reflux may cause.

Eliminates nausea

Sugar-free gums and those with ginger flavor can do wonders when it comes to soothing an upset stomach induced by motion sickness or morning sickness. You can even chew on some mint-flavored ones as they can help relieve nausea. In a study, women who felt sick after surgery and were given peppermint gum to chew on found respite from vomiting.

Helps you lose weight

Chewing gum can cut down the excess calories you may consume daily and also signal your brain that you don't want to eat anything else. This effectively curbs your cravings and makes you consume less food as you steer clear of mindless nibbling. Research from the University of Rhode Island showed that people who chewed gum ended up swallowing 67% fewer calories!

Reduces stress and anxiety

Feeling stressed or anxious? Chewing gum can come to your rescue! A study published in 2011 revealed that people who chewed gum twice for 14 days rated their anxiety significantly less than those who did not. The former also experienced better moods and lower fatigue levels. Well, that's because chewing gum can reduce cortisol, the stress hormone, as chewing promotes calmness and relaxation.