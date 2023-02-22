Lifestyle

Written by Sneha Das Feb 22, 2023, 09:34 am 2 min read

These facial yoga poses will give give you a chiseled and toned jawline

We all desire a toned, sharp, and well-defined jawline, right? You might have spent hours at the gym to get that chiseled jawline but have got no results. However, yoga can help you achieve the sculpted look of your dreams without having to sweat a lot at the gym. Here are five yoga poses that will naturally sharpen your jawline while rejuvenating your skin.

Fish face exercise

One of the most popular jawline exercises, fish face yoga helps tone and stretch your cheek muscles by creating resistance in your facial muscles. It tightens your skin and helps reduce double chin by melting the fat in that area. Suck in your cheeks, smile, and hold for 30 seconds before releasing them. Do this at least five times regularly for 15-20 days.

Air kiss yoga

Air kiss yoga is another powerful and effective exercise for burning your jawline fat and removing tough lines around your mouth. It gives you a lean neck and a super-toned and chiseled jawline. Make a pout and look upwards. Hold for 20 seconds and release the pout. Smile and put firm pressure around the mouth. Repeat this at least three-four times.

Tongue stretch exercise

The tongue stretch exercise helps tone your jawline and reduce facial fat by targeting the muscles below your chin. Regular practice gives you a well-defined and attractive face with higher cheekbones. It's safe for both men and women. Tilt your neck back and push your tongue out as much as you can. Hold for 10 seconds and repeat it four-five times for optimal results.

Lion pose

The lion pose improves blood circulation to the face and relieves tension in facial muscles, thereby toning your jawline. Sit down between your heels with your knees in front. Lengthen your spine and open your mouth and eyes wide while bringing your chin closer to the chest. Extend your tongue and make a howling sound. Breathe in while closing your mouth. Repeat two-five times.

Chin lock

Also called jalandhara bandha yoga, this chin lock exercise tones your facial and jawline muscles. Sit straight in the lotus position and place your hands on your knees. Inhale deeply and hold your breath. Slowly lift your upper chest toward the chin while bending your head simultaneously. Slowly exhale as your chin touches your chest. Hold for four-five seconds before lifting your chin up.