5 must-try Middle Eastern vegetarian street foods

Written by Rishabh Raj Feb 23, 2023, 03:34 pm 2 min read

Try these lip-smacking recipes straight from the streets of Middle East

Middle East cuisine is typically known for its meat-heavy cuisines, and you would rarely find locals following a plant-based diet﻿. However, that being said, the Middle East also has an exhaustive list of vegetarian dishes to offer. And you would find them easily at street vendor shops in popular marketplaces. Here are five Middle Eastern vegetarian street foods you can try preparing at home.

Dolma

Core vegetables of your choice such as eggplants or zucchini. Finely chop onions and peppers, and mince garlic, and mix them with the cored vegetables. Stuff the vegetables securely in a vine leaf and roll. Place the rolled vine leaves in a pan on medium heat and then leave to soak in lemon juice. Once cooled, serve alongside yogurt.

Ful medames

Heat fava beans over medium-high heat. Season with a little kosher salt and ground cumin and then mash the beans. Smash garlic and green chili peppers. Add lemon juice and mix. Pour spicy sauce and stir. Drizzle extra virgin olive oil. Top it with fresh parsley, diced tomatoes, and a few slices of hot peppers. Serve with a side of warm pita bread.

Falafel

Add soaked chickpeas, parsley, shallot, garlic, salt, pepper, and spices to a food processor or blender. Pulse the mixture until completely combined. Add all-purpose flour to soak up some of the moisture. Once soaked, deep fry the mixture in a large skillet until perfectly browned, crispy on the outside, and tender on the inside. Serve hot with any dip of your choice or hummus.

Adasi

Sauté onion and garlic in olive oil until golden brown. Add chopped potatoes and cook for a couple of minutes. Add lentils and spices. Stir well to make sure the spices are fully mixed with the lentils and potatoes. Pour in some vegetable stock and bring it to a simmer. Cook over medium heat until the lentils are fully cooked. Serve hot.

Muhammara

Grill red bell peppers, until the outer layer, is charred. Cool the peppers and then peel the charred bits. Remove seeds and stems and roughly chop them. In a food processor jar, blitz together the peppers, Balsamic vinegar, honey, and lime juice. The texture should be slightly coarse. Transfer Muhammara onto a serving plate. Drizzle with olive oil, Aleppo red pepper flakes. Serve hot.