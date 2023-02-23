Lifestyle

All about HydraFacials: Steps, benefits, risks and more

Written by Sneha Das Feb 23, 2023, 02:01 pm 3 min read

HydraFacial will make your skin healthy, glowing and radiant instantly

A trendy treatment called HydraFacial has been making a buzz in the beauty circle for quite some time now. This latest multi-step facial treatment claims to give you a natural glow while maintaining your long-term skin health. According to the HydraFacial website, the treatment is currently available in over 80 countries including India. Here are some details about this non-invasive treatment you must know.

What exactly is a HydraFacial?

HydraFacial makes your skin bright and firm instantly and is highly recommended before a big event for those in a hurry. Usually available in dermatology offices and medical spas, it is also offered by some at-home services. HydraFacial involves microdermabrasion-like exfoliation paired with hydrating serums. Microdermabrasion involves gently sanding your skin to remove a thicker outer layer with a proprietary machine (HydraFacial MD).

The three steps involved in HydraFacial

The first resurfacing step includes cleansing and peeling which exfoliates the skin. This is done using the HydraFacial tip, which generates a fluid vortex over the skin, removing impurities and dead skin cells. In the second step, the pores are cleaned and the skin gets moisturized. The final step includes applying boost serums to reduce fine lines, hyperpigmentation, enlarged pores, wrinkles, and dull skin.

What are the benefits of this facial treatment

HydraFacial will help improve your overall skin texture, tone, and appearance. The microdermabrasion technique used in this facial help reduce acne and acne scars. According to a 2006 study, the technique can also help with the condition of papulopustular rosacea. It can also reduce blackheads and skin aging. According to a 2008 study, 20 women experienced a decrease in skin aging through HydraFacial treatments.

Who should avoid getting it

While HydraFacial is safe for all skin types, you should avoid getting it if you have an active rash, moderate to severe acne, rosacea, or sunburn to prevent any further irritation. People with highly sensitive skin should skip it as well. Pregnant women should also avoid getting it as some ingredients like salicylic acid used during HydraFacial haven't been proven safe for pregnancy.

What you should know before going for it

Each HydraFacial session usually takes an hour and you can resume normal activities after the treatment. The treatment does not cause any redness or peeling but it is recommended to avoid exfoliating treatments for the first couple of days. The number of sessions depends on your skin type and the dermatologist's recommendations. Pricier than typical facials, the cost varies between Rs. 2,000-10,000 per session.