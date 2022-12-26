Lifestyle

Beauty review: Kosmoderma Ultra Moisture Blast

Written by Sneha Das Dec 26, 2022

This super-hydrating moisturizer is perfect for dry skin

Moisturizers are a must-have in your skincare routine no matter what your skin type is. They not only nourishe your skin but also prevent unpleasant skin conditions like acne and blemishes. Moisturizing your skin daily makes it hydrated, soft, and firm. Kosmoderma Research Center's Ultra Moisture Blast is the perfect solution to dry skin problems. Here's our review of this hydrating potion.

About the product

This moisturizer is best to use for dry skin or chapped skin on the body, face, or lips. It also treats several common concerns that occur due to skin dryness. This dermatologically-tested product claims to moisturize, hydrate, and soften your skin. Apart from treating dryness and restoring hydration, this multi-purpose product may also help lighten your inner thighs, knees, elbows, and underarms.

Contents of the product

The product contains lactic acid that treats dryness and flakiness on your skin. It also helps eliminate dead skin cells and reduces wrinkles and fine lines. The hydroxyethyl urea in it soothes irritation or itchiness caused by dryness. It also contains glycerin that counters dryness, increases skin hydration, refreshes and softens the skin's surface. It also leaves you with a healthy glow.

How to use the product

First, wash your face with a gentle cleanser. Apply the moisturizer on your skin including your hands, face, lips, and neck, and massage gently to treat dehydrated, and irritated skin. You can use it twice daily. Those with acanthosis, and hyperpigmentation can also use this. This moisturizer can also be used post procedures like black peel, TCA peel, or phenol peel.

Packaging and price

You get a 120 ml plastic bottle nestled inside a box with neat and clean packaging. The press bar on the bottle is easy to use and ensures that the product is not wasted and lasts longer. The product has no fragrance which makes it perfect for sensitive skin. It has a thick, super-creamy, yet non-greasy formula. The 120 ml bottle costs Rs. 990.

Should you buy this moisturizer?

The Kosmoderma Ultra Moisture Blast not only offers deep nourishment and hydration to your skin but also lightens it and gives relief from itchiness and redness, common side effects of dry skin. If you have dry skin and are looking for an everyday light and long-lasting moisturizer, this is the perfect choice for you. We recommend you go for this product.