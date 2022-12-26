Lifestyle

Year-ender 2022: Top 5 fashion moments of the year

Written by Sneha Das Dec 26, 2022

These fashion moments defined 2022 and took the internet by storm

Fashion has two purposes: Comfort and love. Beauty comes when fashion succeeds - Coco Chanel. Fashion not only makes you look confident but also reflects your personal sense of style. This year, we have witnessed some jaw-dropping, trending, and hottest fashion moments that have taken the internet by storm. Here are the five best fashion moments of 2022 that left us spellbound.

Bella Hadid's spray-painted Coperni dress

Bella Hadid stunned everyone at the Paris Fashion Week with her ultra-modern Parisian label Coperni spray dress. Hadid appeared topless on the runway in just a pair of heels and underwear. To everyone's surprise, three men spray-painted a dress on her, making it the best fashion moment of the year. The masterminds behind it were Sébastien Meyer and Arnaud Vaillant.

Kim Kardashian's Marilyn Monroe dress at Met Gala 2022

Kim Kardashian stole the spotlight in this year's Met Gala with her Marilyn Monroe original 60-year-old iconic dress. Kardashian paid homage to the American idol who originally wore this bejeweled nude dress while singing "Happy Birthday Mr. President" to John F. Kennedy in 1962. Kardashian lost 16 kgs in three weeks to fit into the body-hugging column dress that carries historical significance.

Deepika Padukone's Sabyasachi saree at Cannes Film Festival

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone broke another record by becoming the eighth-member jury of the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. Padukone turned heads with her retro charm as she donned a Sabyasachi saree in gold and black horizontal stripes and an off-shoulder blouse. The saree print was inspired by India's national animal the majestic Royal Bengal Tiger. Her dramatic winged eye makeup also caught everyone's attention.

Balenciaga Lays bags

Have you ever imagined your Lays chips packet as an accessory? Well, luxury fashion house Balenciaga made it possible and launched crumpled leather clutches and bags that resemble the actual Lay's potato chips packet! The bag made its debut at Balenciaga's SS23 mud-filled Paris Fashion Week show and instantly went viral on the internet. Recently, Balenciaga also sold the "world's most expensive garbage bag."

Blake Lively's color-transforming dress at the Met Gala

Blake Lively's color-transforming dress at Met Gala became one of the most talked about fashion moments of 2022. Her shimmering rose gold Versace gown was inspired by Manhattan's intricate architecture and paid homage to the Empire State Building. The huge bow on the dress was unfurled to change the outfit to blue with matching blue gloves, symbolizing the constellation decor at Grand Central station.