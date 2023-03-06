Lifestyle

World Tennis Day: Here's why you should play tennis daily

World Tennis Day: Here's why you should play tennis daily

Written by Anujj Trehaan Mar 06, 2023, 11:01 am 2 min read

Celebrate World Tennis Day this year by knowing the sport's various benefits

Let's take a 'shot' at fitness with tennis! World Tennis Day is celebrated on the first Monday of March, which is March 6 this year, marking the popularity of this sport that is played by millions around the world. Besides being enjoyable, this aerobic activity which was formerly known as the "game of the palm," offers multiple health benefits too.

Improves agility

Tennis is a kind of sport that involves constant movement, running, and changing directions. And as you play this game daily, you improve your agility as you run back and forth, side to side, and in a diagonal pattern to cover the court. You also stop, bend, and lean, which contributes to the same. Hence, the constant change in movements trains your body.

Promotes weight loss

Tennis is an excellent aerobic activity that can aid in weight loss as you burn a few hundred calories per hour. As per a study conducted back in 2012, obese participants (both men and women) who played an aerobic activity for five days a week managed to lose a significant amount of weight within 10 months. And that too, without any dietary changes!

Increases motor control

Yes, tennis also increases your overall motor control. Motor control is the body's ability to stabilize one body part when the other part(s) is/are in motion. Besides establishing coordination between your legs and arms, this sport also works around body rotation, body balance, starting and stopping, and movement of the core, all of which help you play in perfect sync.

Relieves stress

Tennis is a wonderful way to combat stress. And we believe it is probably better than jogging or running in this regard. How? Well, when you play tennis, you pay attention to the ball, helping your mind stay in the present moment and avoid racing thoughts about your stressors. Additionally, the power and strength you apply while taking shots help you beat stress.

Enhances flexibility

Besides involving a consistent and high range of motion, tennis also has you stretch and swing your body incessantly. These broad movements lubricate your joints and strengthen your muscles/tendons, making you more flexible. Your knees, shoulders, elbows, and thoracic spine are constantly involved to contribute to the same. However, while you are at it, always begin with a warm-up to avoid any injuries.