Get Holi ready with these makeup tips

Written by Sneha Das Mar 06, 2023, 09:50 am 2 min read

Holi is almost here and we cannot keep calm. You may want to look all fabulous on this occasion as you head out to your friend's Holi party and get ready to play with colors. While applying makeup is not a great idea on Holi, a little dab of beauty products with proper skincare protection can help your skin in the long run.

Prep your skin well

First, prep your skin and cleanse it properly. Next, exfoliate your skin to eliminate impurities and dead skin cells. Apply a hydrating moisturizer followed by a waterproof gel-based non-greasy sunscreen. Apply your sunscreen at least 30 minutes before applying your makeup and stepping out. Don't forget to apply a generous layer of nourishing lip balm to moisturize your lips.

Apply a primer followed by foundation and concealer

After prepping your skin, apply a luminizing primer to blur away any visible pores, create a smooth and flawless base, and make your makeup last longer. Next, go ahead with a long-lasting, waterproof, and lightweight CC cream to get a natural translucent coverage. Apply a concealer to hide your blemishes and dark circles. Lastly, use a translucent powder to set your foundation and concealer.

Time for your blush and eye makeup

If you want that natural sun-kissed look, apply a peach or soft pink cream blush to the apples of your cheeks and blend it well using a stippling brush. Skip kajal, eyeliner, or mascara, and apply a light brown eyeshadow on your eyelids followed by a shimmery shade. Add short hair-like strokes to your eyebrows using a brow pencil to make them appear fuller.

Pick your favorite lipstick

Playing with colors while binging on sweets and drinks can make your lipstick fade off. Therefore, go for a long-lasting, transfer-proof, and waterproof lipstick that would last all day long. You can apply a fun pink shade to your lips. Lock your makeup using a waterproof setting spray. Spray it a few times to get even and flawless coverage.