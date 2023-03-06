Lifestyle

Holi 2023: Make this festival sweeter with these dessert recipes

Written by Anujj Trehaan Mar 06, 2023, 06:40 am 2 min read

These desserts are too delicious to resist

The festival of colors, Holi, is just around the corner. Besides making our day more playful, this fun and frolic occasion also adds a punch of flavor with all the delicious desserts we get to savor. From thandai kulfi to gulkand mousse, there are so many of them that you can prepare for a 'sweeter' celebration. Check out these five Holi-special dessert recipes.

Thandai kulfi

Make thandai masala by grinding almonds, cashews, rose petals, black peppercorns, saffron, green cardamoms, aniseeds, and poppy seeds into a fine powder. Now boil some milk and once that's done, add the thandai powder, sugar, elaichi, and condensed milk to it. Stir well. Simmer and add kewra and rose water to it. Pour this mixture into a kulfi mold and freeze.

Gulkand mousse

Begin by preparing thandai powder by grinding almonds, cashews, saffron, green cardamoms, aniseeds, rose petals, black peppercorns, and poppy seeds. Mix it in some milk, stir well, and then transfer the mixture into a bowl. Now add condensed milk and some cream to it and whisk them well until smooth. Pour the concoction into small glasses, garnish with gulkand, and refrigerate for an hour.

Shakarpara

Prepare a dough by mixing ghee and maida with water. Now take small pieces of it and make square or triangle shapes. Put them in a pan with oil and deep fry them until they turn golden brown. Separately, make sugar syrup by adding sugar, water, and saffron, and cook until it is sticky. Dunk the pieces in this syrup and deep fry again.

Rasmalai

Add lemon juice to boiled milk to make chenna. Drain the excess water and crumble the chenna in a muslin cloth to give it a shape. Now prepare sugar syrup by boiling sugar in water. Dip the chenna in it. Separately, boil some milk and add sugar, saffron, almonds, and pistachios to it. Dunk the chenna in it for three-four hours and refrigerate.

Kesar phirni

Heat some ghee and fry makhana until crispy and brown. Once done, crush them into a powder. Now boil some milk, add saffron, and let it cook until the milk reduces to half. To this, add the makhana powder and cook until a little thick. Mix in some sugar and cardamom powder, and cook for a minute more. Finally, refrigerate it and serve.