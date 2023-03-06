Lifestyle

Happy birthday Janhvi Kapoor! Check out the stunner's fitness secrets

Happy birthday Janhvi Kapoor! Check out the stunner's fitness secrets

Written by Sneha Das Mar 06, 2023, 05:08 am 2 min read

Janhvi Kapoor turns 26 today!

The Dhadak girl turns 26 today! When we talk about fitness and health, Janhvi Kapoor tops the list as the actor is extremely disciplined with her diet and workout routine which is the secret to her fab physique. Her fitness mantra is all about becoming stronger and fitter than she was before. Here's revealing the diva's fitness and diet secrets on her birthday.

Kapoor enjoys cardio, strength training, Pilates, swimming, yoga, and dancing

Kapoor is very consistent and dedicated to her workout routine which helps keep her mind and body healthy. "It's important to sweat it out and work out consistently in any form that you enjoy. I personally enjoy cardio, strength training, Pilates, swimming, yoga, and dancing too," she had said in an interview. The Mili actor works out with celebrity fitness trainer Namrata Purohit.

She is a trained Kathak dancer

Being a huge fan of yoga, Kapoor often hits Malaika Arora's Sarva Yoga Studio in Mumbai. She also enjoys doing stretching and rope training which is a full-body workout. She is a trained Kathak dancer and is also well-versed in various dance forms like belly dancing. Even while shooting outside Mumbai, Kapoor manages to engage in outdoor activities like jogging.

Kapoor never skips her workout even during vacations

Kapoor frequently shares snippets of her workout videos on Instagram. She is often seen budding up with Sara Ali Khan for leg and mobility-based exercises by the poolside. She never skips her workout even during vacations. "Some of her go-to favorites include hip lifts, butterfly hip lifts, sumo squats with heel raises, ab preps and obliques, planks, and side planks," her trainer had said.

Know about the star's diet plan

Kapoor starts her day with a spoonful of ghee. For breakfast, she usually has two eggs and an avocado, fresh fruits, and juices. She also has parathas with curd sometimes. Her lunch comprises gluten-free roti with dishes like healthy paneer makhani, grilled chicken, Gujarati dal, bhindi masala, or methi dal. For dinner, she prefers having red rice biryani or a simple bowl of soup.