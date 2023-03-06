Lifestyle

Here are a few Holi safety tips for kids

Here are a few Holi safety tips for kids

Written by Sneha Das Mar 06, 2023, 04:00 am 2 min read

Follow these safety tips to ensure a safe Holi for your kids

Holi is here and we cannot keep calm. Everyone is eagerly waiting for the festival of colors, especially children. While we prepare to get drenched in Holi water, it is also important to ensure the safety of our kids to avoid any sudden mishaps from ruining the festive spirit. Here are five safety tips and precautions for kids to play it safe this Holi.

Use safe and eco-friendly colors

Unlike herbal and organic colors, synthetic colors contain harmful chemicals like lead, mercury, and aluminum bromide that can damage your child's skin and causes rashes. Buy your kids eco-friendly and herbal colors that are easy to wash off and safe for your skin. You can also make natural organic colors at home by using henna, turmeric, sandalwood, and palash flowers, etc.

Avoid water balloons and use pichkaris safely

Keep an eye on your kids while they are playing with color or water to avoid untoward incidents or injuries. Water balloons can be fun to play with but they aren't safe and can hurt them. So, keep them away from your little ones. Ask your kids to use pichkaris safely and avoid spraying water on someone's face, eyes, and ears.

Make them wear appropriate clothes

Make your child wear clothing that covers as much skin as possible, like a full-sleeved long cotton frock for girls and a full-sleeved shirt and full bottoms for boys. This will prevent colors from directly coming in contact with their skin. Choose an outfit that is old and can be discarded after the event. Make them change their wet clothes soon after the event.

Take care of their skin

Before your child heads out to play Holi, apply coconut, olive, or mustard oil all over their body. The oil acts as a protective layer and prevents the colors from sticking to the body. You can also apply a moisturizing cream if the oil feels too greasy. Follow it up with some sunscreen lotion to protect their body from harmful UV rays.

Oil your kid's hair

Massage some coconut oil into your child's hair the night before Holi. In the morning, apply some more oil before they head out. Little girls who have long tresses must tie up their hair in a neat bun or ponytail to avoid hair fall and damage. After oiling their hair, wrap a scarf or cap over their head for some extra protection.