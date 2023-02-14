Lifestyle

Make your Valentine's Day extra special with these mocktails

Make your Valentine's Day extra special with these mocktails

Written by Sneha Das Feb 14, 2023, 12:23 pm 2 min read

These mocktails are pretty-looking, refreshing and tastes heavenly

Valentine's Day calls for a romantic date with your partner over lots of food and drinks and endless romance. If you are a teetotaler and do not want to try alcoholic beverages, you can go for mocktails to make this special occasion memorable. Here are five mocktails you must try today with your partner to soak in the spirit of love.

Watermelon and dry fruits punch

Made with juicy watermelons and chunky dry fruits, this refreshing and cool drink is a must-have on Valentine's Day. Add watermelon juice, almonds, pistachios, dates, cashew nuts, fresh mint leaves, black salt, brown sugar, and lemon juice to a mixer grinder and grind everything well for two-three minutes. Add lots of ice cubes. Garnish with mint leaves and serve chilled.

Kiwi margarita

Loaded with fresh kiwi and lemon, this bright-colored citrusy drink will add a tropical flair to your special day. This drink has a sweet and tangy flavor and is perfect to serve during parties. Rub a lemon half along the rim of the glass and dust some salt around. Blend together kiwi crush, lemon juice, sugar, and ice until smooth. Serve immediately.

Virgin sangria mocktail

Celebrate the day of love with a vibrant red-colored mocktail that is refreshing and fruity. Add half of an orange, lime slices, chopped apples, and lemon in a glass pitcher. Add grape, orange, lime, and lemon juices and stir well. Cover and chill overnight. Add sparkling apple cider and stir well. Add loads of ice and serve chilled.

Pineapple and coconut water mocktail

This pineapple and coconut water mocktail will not only keep you energized and refreshed but will also give you perfect tropical beach vibes. It is also quite healthy and wholesome. Blend together coconut water, vanilla ice cream, fresh pineapple juice, and blue syrup in a mixer. Add lots of crushed ice and stir well. Garnish with pineapple slices and serve chilled.

Californian orange mocktail

Packed with the goodness of tangy lime and orange juice, this sweet and sour colorful mocktail will light up your Valentine's Day with your partner. This drink is also quite energizing and refreshing. Blend together orange juice, soda, black salt, and lemon juice in a mixer grinder. Add lots of crushed ice and stir well. Pour into a tall glass and serve chilled.