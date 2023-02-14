Lifestyle

Google Doodle celebrates Valentine's Day with an adorable animation

Feb 14, 2023

Valentine's Day is celebrated on February 14 every year

Valentine's Day is here and Google Doodle is celebrating the day of love with a cute animated graphic that shows water droplets on a pink background. In the doodle, two sad rainwater droplets can be seen falling apart before they join together to form a happy heart. The doodle depicts how two people meet each other and fall in love forming a forever connection.

Google Doodle released a statement discussing the day of love

"Rain or shine, will you be mine?" Google Doodle stated. "Today's Valentine's Day Doodle celebrates the most romantic day of the year when people all over the world express affection to their lovers, friends, and partners through gifts, greetings, and more," read the official page. Google Doodle﻿ also discussed the different legends associated with the day of love.

The day became popular in the 17th century worldwide

"Did you know that during the Middle Ages, European countries like England and France believed that February 14 was the start of mating season for birds? They associated this phenomenon with love and began romantic celebrations soon after," Google Doodle wrote. The day became popular in the 17th century throughout the world. "We hope you enjoy celebrating with your special someone," Google Doodle added.

Valentine's Day is celebrated in memory of Saint Valentine

A 3rd-century Roman Catholic priest called Saint Valentine who passed away on February 14, 270 AD is also believed to have inspired the name of the festival. Saint Valentine was well-known as the patron saint of love and his name is associated with romance and affection. The day started as a Christian feast day honoring Christian martyrs and gradually became a cultural celebration.

How can you celebrate the day of love?

If you are single on Valentine's Day, then practice some self-love and buy yourself chocolates or flowers or an expensive item you have been eyeing for a long time. Show love and appreciation not only toward your partner but also friends, family, and co-workers. To celebrate the day with your partner, plan a nice dinner out, or host a fun Valentine's Day house party.