5 fun ways to spend Valentine's Day with your mom

Written by Sneha Das Feb 14, 2023, 10:10 am 3 min read

If you are single this Valentine's Day, then what's better than celebrating the day of love with one of the most special persons in your life i.e. your mom? Mothers love you unconditionally without any expectations and this is the day to appreciate their efforts and give them a token of appreciation. Here are five ways to celebrate the day with your mother.

Go for a night out with your mom

Plan a night out with your mom to have fun this Valentine's Day. You can go out for a fun party or just have a fancy dinner at her favorite restaurant. Let your mom step away from her duties this day and relax. If you both love music, then consider visiting an exciting music concert in your area.

Bake heart-shaped treats together

Nothing tastes better than food baked with love and care. Spend a relaxing and fun Valentine's Day afternoon with your mom in the kitchen and make some sweet treats and dessert recipes together. You can bake heart-shaped cookies and cakes and prepare some red-colored mocktails. Remember to add pink or red frosting, loads of sprinkles, and edible glitter to the cookies.

Go out for a pampering self-care session

Valentine's Day calls for some mother-daughter pampering and what's better than planning a spa or massage day together where you can relax and feel at ease? You both can go for a therapeutic head massage, a relaxing hair spa, a soothing facial, or a pedicure or manicure. Indulge in some chocolate-covered strawberries during the spa session while engaging in endless gossip with your mother.

Plan a movie night with your mom

Bond with your mother on this day of love by planning a fun movie night together. Grab some popcorn, and hot cocoa as you cuddle up in a cozy blanket watching a few classic films that both you and your mother love. Select a favorite film of each other and watch them back to back so you get a taste of one another's choice.

Plan a makeover session followed by a photo session

Make your mom sit down and give her a complete makeover so that she looks ready for the special day. Give her a nice facial massage before starting with her makeup. Gift her a long red dress or a red saree to match the vibe of V-Day. You should don a red dress too and start a photo session to make it memorable.