Lifestyle

Has gifting become easier with artificial intelligence? Let's find out

Has gifting become easier with artificial intelligence? Let's find out

Written by Anujj Trehaan Jan 10, 2023, 03:52 pm 3 min read

One of the most tedious tasks is to think about what to gift our loved ones on occasions that mean the most to them. However, with artificial intelligence (AI), gone are those days of heavy mental exhaustion as now one can simply find the most suitable gifting recommendations that are both unique and cost-effective. Here is how gifts have become more 'artificial' (pun intended).

A transition from personal to personalized

In a world wherein technology advances a little every day, the personal touch has now been replaced by personalized items. AI has given both brands and customers an expansive field to play with uniqueness and creativity, helping one move beyond ordinary gifts like flowers and chocolates. Today, there are platforms that offer personalized gifts, tailor-made to suit all occasions, moods, themes, and budgets.

Delivering happiness afar with just a push of a button

Technology like AI has also solved one major problem i.e. distance. And this seems to have benefited the gifting industry the most. Whether it's a customized video message, an animated graphic display, or personalized music, all it takes is just a single push of a button to deliver happiness to our loved ones anywhere in the world.

From reminders to recommendations, people are depending heavily on AI

It's not just Facebook that reminds you of someone's birthday or wedding anniversary. Thanks to AI, even gifting applications are able to remind you of the same, in addition to what gifts you ordered the last time. In fact, many may even resort to calling you to check if you'd like to make a reorder! With this, both celebrations and gifting have become easier.

Online services customize gifts with the information you put in

With artificial intelligence, gifting websites recommend options that match your preferences. When one puts information like relationship with the recipient, occasion, budget, preferences, contact number, date, and time of delivery, their algorithm narrows down products from their category. In fact, your order is saved in their and their retailers' database to tap on your preferences in the near future.

One search and it's all over your social media

Ever wondered why you keep seeing ads related to your most recent search? Well, say hello to artificial intelligence! It tracks down what, where, and when you searched for something and showcases businesses, portals, and items related to your online search, tempting you to make another purchase. This has become quite a popular and powerful tool, especially for e-commerce industries venturing into gifting.