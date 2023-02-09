Lifestyle

Valentine's Day: Surprise your boo with these strawberry-chocolate combo desserts

Valentine's Day: Surprise your boo with these strawberry-chocolate combo desserts

Written by Rishabh Raj Feb 09, 2023, 10:12 am 2 min read

With these recipes you might never go back to regular strawberries

Strawberry with chocolates is a pairing that's just meant to be together, just like you and your boo. Nothing screams romantic dessert more than big juicy strawberries covered in chocolate. They are pink and sweet and pave a direct route to your bae's heart. This Valentine's Day tickle your sweetheart's taste buds with one of these five yummylicious strawberry recipes covered in chocolate.

Dark chocolate coated strawberries with flaky sea salt

Melt some dark chocolate using the double boiler method. Dip strawberries in the melted dark chocolate and keep them on a silicon sheet. Sprinkle some flaky sea salt and then drizzle some chocolate sauce over the coated strawberries. Serve when the chocolate is set. Your partner will be head-over-heels in love with you again after taking a bite of this heavenly dessert.

Crunchy hazelnut praline chocolate-coated strawberries

In a food processor, roughly mix hazelnuts and goji berries. Then, add melted chocolate, hazelnut butter, maca powder (optional), maple syrup, and vanilla essence and mix well. Be careful not to overmix, leaving little bits of hazelnut and goji berries for texture. When the mixture is smooth, pour it onto your strawberries while resting them on a silicon sheet. Sevre your dessert once set.

Nutella-stuffed strawberries

Cut strawberries in two halves using a paring knife, then scoop out the centers. Pour some Nutella into the center. Insert a toothpick into the side of each strawberry. Holding the toothpicks, quickly dip the strawberries into melted chocolate. Sprinkle with ground hazelnuts, and place strawberries on a waxed paper-lined baking sheet. Remove toothpicks and refrigerate until set. Before serving, dust with confectioners' sugar.

Strawberry cheesecake chimichangas

Blend together cream cheese, lemon zest, sugar, and vanilla in a small bowl until uniform. Spread the cream cheese mixture on tortillas then add chopped strawberries. Then roll the tortillas up like a burrito and saute them in butter. Cook until both sides turn brown. Toss the cooked chimichangas in cinnamon sugar. Repeat with remaining chimichangas. Before serving, drizzle melted dark chocolate over them.

Vodka chocolate-covered strawberries

Line a medium baking sheet with parchment paper. Place strawberries in a large bowl, then pour enough vodka to submerge them. Refrigerate for 3 hours, then drain strawberries and pat dry. Combine chocolate chips and coconut oil in a bowl and microwave until completely melted. Dip strawberries in the melted chocolate and place on the prepared baking sheet and refrigerate until set.