Lifestyle

Yoga for shoulder strength: These asanas take just 5 minutes

Written by Anujj Trehaan Mar 01, 2023, 05:10 pm 2 min read

Perform these yoga asanas to strengthen your shoulders

Owing to a sedentary lifestyle, especially wherein there is a lack of physical exercise, one can experience pain and stress on their shoulders which can hamper their everyday routine. Fortunately, you can get rid of those stiff and aching shoulders by performing a few asanas which are simple, effective, and easy to practice daily. Here are five of them.

Dhanurasana

Doing this pose involves stretching your shoulder muscles, which further helps you to relieve pain or stiffness. All you have to do is, lie on the floor with your face down. Bend your knees and hold your feet with your hands. Inhale, lift your hands and feet along with your chest and shoulders. Stay in this position for about 30 seconds.

Bhujangasana

This asana opens your chest and stretches your shoulders to improve your upper body strength. And it's quite easy! Lie on the floor with your face down and place your hands next to your shoulders. Stretch your legs as much as possible, slowly inhale, and then lift your upper body. Ensure that your toes and pubis form a straight line and touch the floor.

Naukasana

Frozen shoulders? This yoga pose is for you! Lie down on the floor facing the ceiling. Place your hands beside you, relax your shoulders, and keep your legs straight. Lift your hands and legs together, making a 45 degrees angle. Once your body forms a V-shape, hold the position for about 45 to 60 seconds and practice deep breathing throughout.

Setu Bandhasana

This yoga asana gently stretches your chest, shoulders, arms, and back, making it the perfect pose to heal aching shoulders. Lie on your back, bend your knees, and ensure that your heels are pulled toward the body. Keeping your arms beside you, lift your thighs and hips keeping them parallel to the floor. Now tighten the glutes and hold your ankles with your hands.

Adho mukha svanasana

This is a brilliant yoga pose to build shoulder strength and mobility. Come in a tabletop position with your toes pointing inward and then lift your hips in the air to form a downward slope. Let your biceps touch your ears as you elongate your limbs further to form an inclined downward position. Relax your back and head as you stretch your torso.