Don't judge your skinny friends on these misconceptions

Written by Anujj Trehaan Mar 01, 2023, 05:03 pm 3 min read

Don't believe these misconceptions about skinny people

The chances of these myths becoming facts are 'slim' to none. Most people think that being thin is a blessing and that skinny people are lucky. However, the reality lies outside of watching the world with rose-tinted glasses as there are so many myths and assumptions that thin folks are tired of hearing almost every day. Let's debunk five of the most common ones.

Myth 1: Skinny people can eat junk without worrying much

The most common myth about skinny people is that they can eat as much junk food as they want since they won't gain weight. Well, that's not true. The ill effects of unhealthy food are the same for everyone, irrespective of body type or size. Even skinny folks can suffer from multiple diseases like food poisoning and gastrointestinal issues that junk food may cause.

Myth 2: Skinny people don't need to exercise

When it comes to exercise, no one size fits all. While yes, most people indulge in it for losing weight, so is not the case with everyone else. The importance of exercising is as much for skinny folks as it is for people with a healthy body weight as it can help them stay physically active, keep their heart pumping, and strengthen their immunity.

Myth 3: Skinny people are weak

Just because they are thin, doesn't mean they aren't physically strong. In certain cases, even those who are plump or obese may have a weak system. With regular physical exercise, anyone including your thin friends can gain the right strength, endurance, and muscle mass that can add to their stamina and force. It can also improve their immunity like how it's for everyone else.

Myth 4: Skinny people eat very less food

Not everything about body weight is related to food. Sometimes, it has a lot to do with genetics, metabolic diseases, and other medical conditions like thyroid. Hence, your skinny friends need to eat as much as they can. Of course, it is healthy to consume food within the recommended calorie intake but they shouldn't just keep eating as you may blindly suggest them.

Myth 5: Life is easy for skinny people

The easiness or difficulty of life doesn't depend on body type. Skinny people, in particular, have to hear many comments on their physical structure which can easily impact their mental health. From searching for the right cloth fitting to their eating habits, there are many struggles that they have to battle out daily to make peace with themselves.