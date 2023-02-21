Lifestyle

Instant deliciousness: 5 mug cake recipes you should definitely try

Instant deliciousness: 5 mug cake recipes you should definitely try

Written by Anujj Trehaan Feb 21, 2023, 07:14 pm 2 min read

Happiness inside a mug

These cakes are 'mug-nanimous' in flavor and appeal! When it comes to preparing a sweet treat that is instant and doesn't involve any painstaking effort, mug cake springs to mind like no other food. Made using the bare minimum ingredients, these cakes are perfect to serve your guests on any occasion. Try these five mug cake recipes for a sinful day with flavor.

Chocolate mug cake

Begin by adding some oil and milk to a large cup. Using a fork, whisk until it is smooth. Once done, add flour, powdered sugar, baking powder, cocoa powder, salt, and some vanilla essence. Using the same fork, mix again. Add some chocolate chunks and then place the mug in a microwave and heat for about two minutes. Once fluffy, serve.

Oreo mug cake

Grab a large cup and break about five Oreo biscuits in it. To this, add one tablespoon of oil, some milk, and baking soda. Mix it well so that the batter is smooth and free of any lumps. Now add some chocolate chips to it and mix further. Put the cup inside a microwave and heat it for a minute. It's done!

Vanilla mug cake

In a microwave-safe cup, put some all-purpose flour, salt, sugar, and baking powder. Mix it well so that all the ingredients combine nicely. Now, add milk, some melted butter, and vanilla essence. Optionally, you can also add some sprinkles for added appeal. Once done, mix everything well and microwave for about 70 to 90 seconds. Once cooked, dig in!

Mocha mug cake

Add flour, cocoa powder, sugar, espresso powder, and some baking powder to a microwavable cup. Mix using a fork so that there are no lumps left. Now add some oat milk (or any milk of your choice) and oil. Mix until smooth. Place some dark chocolate pieces on top and push them inside the batter. Microwave it for a minute and enjoy!

Cinnamon roll mug cake

Grease a large mug with some oil. To this, add flour, milk, baking powder, maple syrup, vanilla, and oil or melted butter. Mix until you attain a thick batter. Ensure that it is not dry. Prepare cinnamon topping by whisking together brown sugar and cinnamon in a separate bowl. Now swirl this topping on the batter prepared above. Microwave for one to two minutes.