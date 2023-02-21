Lifestyle

5 tips to get rid of your double chin

These tips will help you get a toned jawline

Also called submental fat, a double chin occurs when a layer of fat forms below your chin area due to weight gain. Loose skin due to aging or genetics can also cause a double chin. However, several facial exercises can help strengthen and tone the muscles in your double chin area. Here are five tips to get rid of your double chin.

Massage with wheat germ oil

Packed with vitamin E, wheat germ oil can help promote collagen turnover which in turn improves your skin elasticity. Massaging with this oil improves blood circulation in your jaws which helps you get rid of the subcutaneous fat under your chin. Take some wheat germ oil in your palms and massage your jaw with it for five-10 minutes. Leave it overnight. Do this daily.

Drink green tea twice daily

A double chin can occur due to sudden weight gain. Therefore, you will need to stay fit and healthy to reduce the appearance of your double chin. Loaded with catechins and antioxidants, green tea promotes weight loss. Add green tea to hot water, and steep it for five-10 minutes, and strain. Add some honey and serve. Drink this twice daily and work out.

Perform tongue exercises

Tongue exercises engage your lower jaw muscles which help straighten your facial muscles, thereby reducing your double chin and giving you a sharp and chiseled look. Take a deep breath and start rolling your tongue, extending as far out as possible. Extend your tongue upwards toward the nose and hold for 15-30 seconds. Breathe again and repeat this at least 10 times daily.

Practice Simha mudra or the lion pose

This yoga asana can give you a toned jawline by reducing your double chin. It improves blood circulation around the face and tightens the facial muscles. Sit in a relaxed position and open your mouth wide. Stick your tongue out so that you feel your neck, chin, and jaw muscles tighten. Hold for ten seconds, relax, and repeat 10 times.

Chew gum regularly

Chewing gum regularly is one of the easiest and most effective ways to reduce your double chin. Chewing gum will strengthen your jaw muscles and tone and tighten them. Once your muscles are toned, your chin will get automatically lifted. You can chew gum regularly for at least one hour to reduce the fat on your cheeks. However, remember to buy sugar-free gums.