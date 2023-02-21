Lifestyle

Happy birthday Sophie Turner! Know about her fitness secrets

Written by Sneha Das Feb 21, 2023, 12:19 pm 2 min read

Sophie Turner is extremely disciplined with her workout routine

English actor Sophie Turner is popular for playing the character of Sansa Stark on the HBO epic fantasy television series Game of Thrones. There was a time when she was conscious of her weight and skin which made her consider ending her life. She engaged in meditation, therapy, and physical training to overcome this. Check out her fitness secrets on her 28th birthday.

Turner trains for one hour daily for six days

Turner is a fan of outdoor workouts﻿ and often goes cycling, hiking, and even skiing. She usually trains for one hour daily, six days a week. "Exercise has made me feel more positive about my body, and less self-conscious," she had said during an interview. "I don't know if I look any different, but I feel stronger, and I can do more," she added.

Know about the 'Time Freak' actor's workout plan

Turner includes a lot of box exercises in her daily workout routine. She usually does full-body workouts like burpees, hill sprints, resistance sprints, and boxing to stay fit. High-intensity cardio sessions are also part of her fitness routine. She also does biking in her free time. A ballet dancer since childhood, Turner loves experimenting with new exercises and tried goat yoga in 2019.

Turner follows a Paleo-inspired diet

Turner avoids processed foods and mostly follows a Paleo-inspired diet. She limits her carbs intake and tries to include more protein in her diet. Even when she is outside at a restaurant, Turner chooses to have the same types of food as she would at home. She loves including a lot of healthy fats and fibrous veggies in her diet and keeps herself well-hydrated.

Here's what Turner's diet plan looks like

Turner starts off her mornings with a protein-packed smoothie made with protein powder, half a banana, unsweetened almond milk, and macadamia nut butter, and sweetened with stevia. Sometimes, she also has cereal with fruit juice. For lunch, Turner has pasta, and chicken or a vegetable salad. For snacks, she usually has yogurt and almonds and her dinner includes fish and a tidbit of fruit.