Common tourist mistakes to avoid in France

Written by Rishabh Raj Feb 21, 2023, 11:38 am 3 min read

Every country has its own set of social rules and etiquette that citizens and tourists alike should abide by. France has its own never-to-do list; whether going for a short vacation or planning a long one in this European country, here are five things you should never do. Following the local code of conduct is a sign of respect, that is expected from tourists.

Not trying to speak French

French people are proud of their language and culture, and even if they can speak English, they appreciate it when visitors make an effort to speak some French. You don't need to be fluent, but learning some basic phrases like "Bonjour" (Hello), "Merci" (Thank you), and "Au revoir" (Goodbye) can go a long way in establishing a good rapport with locals.

Do not wave wildly at waiters to get their attention

French culture values politeness, respect, and dignity, and it is important to reflect these values in your behavior when interacting with service workers. Waving wildly to get a waiter's attention is seen as disrespectful and degrading. Instead, the appropriate way to get a waiter's attention in France is to make eye contact and give a slight nod or raise of the hand.

Don't show up to someone's house or party empty-handed

If you are invited to someone's home in France, it is customary to bring a small gift such as a bottle of wine, chocolates, flowers, or a specialty food item. It doesn't need to be expensive or elaborate, but it should be thoughtful and appropriate for the occasion. By bringing a gift, you are acknowledging your host's effort in preparing the event.

Do not get wildly drunk

The French value moderation, especially when it comes to alcohol consumption. Getting excessively drunk is frowned upon and can be seen as a sign of immaturity or lack of self-control. Furthermore, public drunkenness is illegal in France, and if you are caught being disorderly or causing a disturbance, you could face fines, get arrested, or face other legal consequences.

Do not eat or drink on the go

Eating and drinking on the go is seen as disrespectful to the food and the act of dining, as it suggests that the food is not worthy of taking the time to savor and enjoy. Furthermore, many French cities have strict rules against eating or drinking on public transportation, such as the metro or buses, as a way of maintaining cleanliness and reducing litter.