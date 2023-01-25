Lifestyle

Top 5 tourist mistakes to avoid in Spain

Spain is a beautiful country with amazing people, culture, history, and natural beauty. From flamenco shows to Antoni Gaudi's mesmerizing architecture, Spain offers a lot to excite tourists. Like other countries, Spain too has its own customs and traditions, and a list of socially unacceptable behaviors. Here are five things you should never do when in Spain as a tourist.

Passing the salt shaker from hand to hand is ominous

Spaniards are quite superstitious when it comes to following dining etiquette. For them, passing the salt shaker hand to hand brings bad luck. As an outsider, you might consider it silly but Spaniards take their omens and traditions very seriously. So, show respect for their culture and traditions by just putting the salt shaker on the table to let other people pick it up.

Never say 'Adios'

The word "adios" is just a catchword among tourists visiting Spain. The Spaniards themselves do not say "adios" when leaving. Adios literally translates to "goodbye". You should never say goodbye, as it signals you are not going to meet them again. Although that may be the case, it is not considered courteous to say goodbye. Instead, say "Hasta luego" or "Ciao".

Don't be surprised if you are greeted with a kiss

Just like in our country, people greet with a namaste by joining hands together, Spaniards too have their own specific way of greeting people. They do so with a kiss on the cheeks. It would come off as rude if you shrug off someone greeting you the Spanish way. So, don't be surprised if someone lunges forward to give a peck on your cheeks.

Don't wander the city streets wearing only a swimsuit

Swimsuits are fine when you wear them on the beaches or at your hotel's pool. Roaming around in your swimsuit outside of these areas comes off as crass and tasteless. It is even illegal in port cities like Barcelona, Malaga, and Palma de Mallorca with fines going as high as Rs. 16000. Consider covering up with a sarong skirt or a bathrobe.

Don't flash your belongings in public

Spain is the second-most visited country in the world. Millions of tourists visit the country throughout the year. This attracts scammers and pickpockets too. If you are not careful with your belongings, you are likely to get duped of your money by some scammer or become the target of pickpockets. So, it is recommended that you stay conscious and careful of your surroundings.