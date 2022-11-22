Lifestyle

Traveling abroad? Here are five 'no-no's while conversing with strangers

From standing in long queues to asking for directions, traveling bestows an opportunity to interact with fellow travelers or locals. While many enjoy chatting on the go, some grow timid due to barriers best known to them. However, if you are looking to converse with a stranger abroad, here are five things you should avoid while interacting with them. Check them out!

Space Do not forget to use the five magic words

Using "please," "excuse me," "may I," "sorry," or "thank you" frequently may not be common in India, but they are mandatory in many countries abroad. When approaching a stranger, direct questions without formal salutations might put them off. Use the five magic words wherever and whenever possible in your conversation. Be respectful and polite with your statements, and maintain physical distance respecting their boundaries.

Boundaries Do not ask personal questions

The key to a good conversation is all about being mindful of others' personal space. With that in mind, do not make any personal remarks or ask them any personal questions during your interaction. This includes asking them about their whereabouts and details including family background, professional information, contact particulars, etc. Doing so can make them uncomfortable and doubtful.

Privacy Do not engage if they are unwilling to converse

Not everyone you meet during your journey will be open to conversations. Hence, it is very important to decipher if they are up for a chat. You can check so by passing them a smile, greeting them, and talking about the weather or the scene you are in. Be ready to even face rejection if they are unwilling to talk or reciprocate.

Intensity Don't rush or overshare

When conversing with a stranger abroad, ensure that you are not rushing to get to know them. Asking too many questions, or oversharing or getting them to overshare may not only make the interaction uncomfortable but also very mundane and soon-to-die. Instead, be slow and comforting with your words, volume, gestures, intentions, and body language to strike up a great conversation.

Limits Do not interfere in their personal matters

During a conversation, people sometimes tend to become intrusive and overly involved. Refrain from interfering in their personal matters or discussions, which if done, is to violate their privacy. You should avoid giving them unsolicited pieces of advice, suggestions, judgments, and opinions unless they ask for one. Instead, be mindful of their personal space, beliefs, choices, and decisions.