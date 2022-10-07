Lifestyle

5 souvenirs that boast Sweden's rich culture and traditions

Oct 07, 2022

Five things you must buy from your trip to Sweden

Sweden is famed for multiple attractions and experiences that everyone enjoys. One of these is its bustling shopping scene, a hot spot for tourists. And why wouldn't it be, especially when one can score souvenirs that help them reminisce about their #SwedenDiaries for years? Well, here are five things you must bring back home from your trip to Sweden.

Traditional Dala horse

Dala horse is among the best-known Swedish artifacts that are popular as souvenirs too. It is originally carved out of wood and then hand-painted in Sweden's Dalarna. Usually, it features a color combination of black and red, boasting beautiful handmade patterns that make it a Swedish trademark. You may even find this wooden souvenir in blue and white, however, they aren't as traditional.

Flavorsome Candy canes/Polkagrisar

Sweden also garners a lot of love and attention for its candy canes as it's not only enjoyed by kids but also by adults. These delicious treats are called Polkagrisar in the local dialect and are available all year round. Their original flavors include peppermint, strawberry, and caramel. However, you can also buy some licorice, raspberry, and violet-flavored candy canes.

Stylish Silver jewelry

Silver is a very common metal in Sweden and is used to make a lot of bold, chunky, and elegant jewelry pieces. In fact, a majority of locals prefer it over gold as they feel that the latter is a little ostentatious to wear. With that in mind, you can buy silver accessories including bangles, rings, earrings, neckpieces, bracelets, anklets, and more.

Historic Carved wooden utensils

There's an age-old tradition in Sweden to carve out utensils from wood. So chances are, that you will spot a lot of wooden items like furniture, plates, jars, serving spoons, bowls, and salt and pepper shakers across markets. Wooden butter knives are very popular, so you can get your hands on them too. Some of the common softwood used are birch, pine, and spruce.

Fashion Woolens

Owing to Sweden's freezing temperatures and gusty winds, you can find a host of cozy woolen garbs here. Most of the woolen clothes are hand-woven in a traditional Swedish style, which makes for the perfect souvenirs to take home. You can buy socks, mittens, hats, scarves, pullovers, and cardigans that are easily available. Pillowcases and blankets are also pretty popular.