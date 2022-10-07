Lifestyle

These unique accommodations in Jamaica will blow your mind

Written by Anujj Trehaan Oct 07, 2022, 01:48 pm 2 min read

Stay at these five unique accommodations in Jamaica

From its gorgeous beaches and lush rainforests to scenic rivers and spectacular waterfalls, Jamaica is undoubtedly among the most excellent travel destinations. However, there's another attraction that makes it all the more of a happening place for travelers - its unique accommodations. Let's check out five such accommodations that are absolutely out of the ordinary and worth staying at.

Quite starry GoldenEye

What makes GoldenEye a unique property to stay at? Well, the resort is where the who's who of Hollywood have found inspiration in the initial phase of their career. Ian Fleming wrote all his 13 novels about James Bond here! Additionally, world-renowned musician Sting wrote his song Every Breath You Take while vacationing here. Johnny Depp planted a tree near one of the huts.

'Rock' your vacay Rockhouse

Are you looking forward to having a 'rocking' vacation in Jamaica? Well, you can make it happen quite literally. Rockhouse is nestled at the West End cliff and features stone-built houses. This laid-back resort was built back in 1972 and was the first-ever hotel at West End cliff. The entire property is placed on eight acres of lush forest, volcanic rocks, and blue waters.

Eco-retreat Kanopi House

This one is for the nature freaks! Kanopi House is a swanky eco-retreat that comprises a host of tree houses and bungalows in a banyan tree forest. Interestingly, the thoughtful folks here have made some space on the roof of each property through which the trees continue growing. When staying here, you can participate in activities like cliff jumping, kayaking, snorkeling, boating, etc.

Secluded Strawberry Hill Hotel

Are you in the mood to stay at a property that's away from the city's hustle and bustle? Consider yourself sorted with Strawberry Hill Hotel. Perched upon a mountain, nearly 3,100 feet above ground level, this luxurious and secluded resort dates back to the 18th century, which makes it quite iconic. When here, you can also go on some thrilling hikes.

Go back in time The Caves Hotel

The Caves Hotel will take you back in time. How, you ask? This property features a private cave where you and your partner can enjoy a wholesome meal. Additionally, the cave is fully lit up with candles which gives it an archaic appeal. While that's the USP of this property, its private hot tub is also quite an attraction for couples.