Bookmark these 5 unique accommodations in Nepal

Written by Anujj Trehaan Oct 06, 2022

Explore Nepal's uniqueness by staying at these accommodations

Traveling to Nepal? Let's add a dose of uniqueness to your accommodation-hunting. From its panoramic landscapes and Buddhist monasteries to the mammoth Mount Everest and a host of historical sites, "the land of the mountains" is a surreal place to be at. And what can really amp up your time there are the unique accommodations to stay at. Here are five of them.

Highest placed hotel Hotel Everest View

This hotel is easily the 'height' of uniqueness in Nepal. Hotel Everest View, in 2004, held the title of the "highest placed hotel in the world." The property is located 4,000 meters above ground level and has been designed by the popular architect Yoshinobu Kumagaya. Additionally, when you stay here, you can see some really picture-perfect views of (no points for guessing) Mount Everest.

As wild as it gets Tiger Tops Tharu Lodge

If you're in the mood to experience Nepal's wilderness, Tiger Tops Tharu Lodge is the perfect place for you. This property is situated inside Chitwan National Park and offers guests a chance to discover the country's natural setting. During your stay here, animals like elephants, tigers, rhinos, leopards, crocodiles, and deer will be your neighbors. The folks here also organize jungle tours.

Nepal's regal side 3 Rooms By Pauline

Nepal was a kingdom until 2008, its capital city Kathmandu is filled with beautiful architecture dating back to the Neo-Classical 19th century and early 20th century. 3 Rooms By Pauline is one such lodge from the Rana era (late 19th/early 20th century) where you can stay and enjoy the country's regal side. From four-poster beds to hand-printed linens, this property oozes regal glamor.

Stay with locals Community Homestays Nepal

There is nothing better than discovering a nation through the stories of locals who know it in and out. In case you're interested in exploring authentic Nepal, Community Homestays Nepal is ideal for you. Present in 20 regions like Panauti, Nagarkot, Patan, and Patlekhet, this network of homestays is managed by women. When there, you can participate in cooking classes as well.

Monastic life Neydo Tashi Choling Monastery Hotel

Want to experience what life is like in a monastery? Here's your chance. Tucked away in the mountains, Neydo Tashi Choling Monastery Hotel is situated in the most peaceful environment. It is the perfect place for you to unwind, meditate, and observe the local natural beauty. Almost 200 monks live and study nearby, so you can participate with them in a host of activities.