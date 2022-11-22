Lifestyle

How to make your eyes look naturally attractive with makeup

Written by Sneha Das Nov 22, 2022, 04:26 pm 2 min read

These makeup tricks will make your eyes look bigger and brighter

The most noticeable feature of your face, your eyes enhance your overall appearance and add to your natural beauty. However, dark circles and dullness can make your eyes appear smaller and tired-looking. In this case, makeup can come to your rescue and help make your eyes look brighter and bigger to restore their youthful appearance. Here's how to get attractive eyes with makeup.

Concealer Conceal your under eye area

Dark circles cause an illusion of a shadow around your eye area and make them appear small and dull. Choose a concealer that is warmer and lighter than your skin tone and tap it on your under-eye area using your fingers blending it well. If you have dark circles with yellow undertones, then use a purple-toned concealer to neutralize the dark shade.

Eyelash curler Curl your lashes well

If you want a bigger, brighter, and open-eye look with voluminous lashes, then an eyelash curler can act as a game changer in your makeup routine. It will give length and volume to your eyelashes and give you that desirable doe-eyed look. Clamp your lashes and curl them upwards. Finish off with a thick coat of mascara along the upper and lower lashes.

Eyeshadow Apply a nude eyeshadow on the crease

Use neutral colors like browns, beige, and nudes on the crease to make your eyes look bigger and wider and add some dimension to them. Apply a soft brown color on the crease of your lid and start shading at the outer corner going inwards. Then, use a dark-colored eyeshadow along the lash line and blend well with a tapered blending brush.

Tight lining Tight line your eyes

Tight lining can enhance your overall look, giving your eyes a defined shape, and making your lashes look fuller. Use a black kajal pencil and draw a thin line along the base of your upper lashes to frame your eyes and give the illusion of larger eyes. Simultaneously, using a white eye pencil on your lower waterline can brighten and widen your eyes.

Eyeliner Draw a winged eyeliner

Winged eyeliners can create the illusion of bigger and brighter eyes. So extend out your eyeliner from the eye with a wing to make your eyes look elongated. Draw a small line on the lower lash line and join the wing to connect it. Finally, dab some highlighter on the inner corners of your eyes to complete the doe-eyed look.