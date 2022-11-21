Lifestyle

Ready for Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival? Here's all about it

Nov 21, 2022

The Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival will be held from November 23-26

The most awaited Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival is here and we are super excited. The lively and fun festival was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and witnessed a slow restart in 2021. However, it is back with a bang this year bringing nature and music enthusiasts together in one place. Here's more you need to know about it.

Himalayan cherry blossoms Like Japan like Shillong

Just like tourists flock to Japan to view cherry blossoms in full bloom, you can travel to the 'land of clouds' to experience similar scenery. The Cherry Blossom Festival in Japan happens in spring, but we get to experience the same magic in Autumn. Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival is celebrated to showcase to the world how graceful our very own Himalayan cherry blossoms are.

Instagram Post A little sneak peek into the city's blooming beauties

When and where The four-day festival will be held from November 23-26

The entire city of Shillong in Meghalaya resembles an artist's canvas with soft hues of purple and pink, this time of the year. The festival is an opportunity to witness the beautiful Himalayan cherry blossoms along with fun cultural events. This year, the four-day colorful event will be held from November 23 to 26 at the city's Polo Ground and Ward's Lake.

What to expect The festival organizes fun contests and competitions

The festival organizes several fun contests including fashion shows, singing, and dancing, along with food and beverage counters boasting local, Korean, and Japanese cuisine. You will get to know the local culture better during this time. This year, the festival is also organizing the "Mega Music Contest 2022" and the winner will be awarded a whopping Rs. 25 lakh. However, registrations are closed now.

Artist line-up Know about the artists performing this year

This year's artist line-up for the festival is phenomenal. Canadian reggae fusion band MAGIC! is all set to perform with Hybrid Theory, the Linkin Park tribute band from Portugal. Indian singers and DJs like Papon and Nikhil Chinappa will also have you sway to their music. United Kingdom's pop star HRVY and popular London-based Dj Jonas Blues have scheduled performances as well.

Ticket prices Here are the ticket prices

Apart from the above-mentioned artists, more are expected to perform. People who are interested in attending the festival will need to purchase tickets for each day separately. The price of the general tickets is Rs. 899 per person and the VIP tickets are priced at Rs. 5,000 per person. You can book tickets at the official website of Shillong Cherry Blossom.

Things to remember All the attendees should be doubly vaccinated

The festival will be organized at Shillong's Ward Lake from 10 am-6 pm and at Polo Ground from 3 pm-10 pm. You must be doubly vaccinated to enter the event. The event will also have a flea market, wine, and beer contest, and a Japanese and Korean food contest along with selfie zones, games, installations, a makers market, an open mic stage, etc.