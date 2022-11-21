Lifestyle

5 gripping psychological thriller books you should read

Written by Anujj Trehaan Nov 21, 2022, 04:15 am 3 min read

Unravel mysteries and crimes one page at a time

Get ready to jump out of your skin! The psychological thriller is a genre that keeps one hooked, right from the beginning till the end. Full of exploiting narratives, crazy characters that worship bloodshed, and scenes that end on a cliffhanger, the books written on this subject are real page-turners. Here are five psychological thriller books you must put on your reading glasses for.

Supernatural thriller 'Road of Bones' by Christopher Golden

Written by Christopher Golden, this book may scare the daylights out of you. It is a supernatural thriller based on a film crew that is covering an elusive ghost story. The story is about the Kolyma Highway, a road built atop the bones of prisoners of Stalin's gulag. Slippery roads, freezing weather, a claustrophobic atmosphere, and near-death experiences, this book has it all.

Engrossing 'Stay Awake' by Megan Goldin

Penned by Megan Goldin, this psychological thriller is compelling and intriguing, to say the least. The story is about Liv Reese, who suddenly wakes up in a backseat of a taxi. Covering her hands are cryptic messages written in her own handwriting, reminding her to "stay awake" and "trust no one." While something sinister stalks her, the police want her for a murder.

Bloodshed 'Things We Do In The Dark' by Jennifer Hillier

This book is sure to blow your mind away with a goosebump-inducing plot. It is about Paris Peralta, who is arrested from her own bathroom, covered in blood, with her celebrity husband lying dead in the bathtub. Meanwhile, 25 years earlier, Ruby Reyes was convicted of a similar murder. She knows who Paris really is and threatens to reveal her identity.

Bone-chilling 'The 6:20 Man' by David Baldacci

This book is about Travis Devine, a former army ranger, who takes a commuter train at 6:20 am to work. However, his entire world changes when his ex girlfriend-cum-colleague is found hanging in his office's store room. He knows it is not a case of suicide and that someone is trying to frame him. But why? Read this bone-chilling thriller book to know more.

Community clash 'The Party House' by Lin Anderson

Written by Lin Anderson, this book is about a clash between locals and outsiders as the latter plan to build a luxurious "party house" in a village. Anger sparks among the villagers as they destroy the property, unintentionally finding the remains of a 17-year-old girl, Alisa Cummings, who went missing five years ago. Check out more such book recommendations.