Traveling to Vietnam? Never do these five things

Traveling to a foreign country is exciting, but it comes with its fair share of nerve-wracking experiences. Vietnam is a fascinating country to visit, but it is also important to know the culture and particular ways of life there. To have a hassle-free experience, it is better that you never do these five things when you are vacationing in this little Asian country.

Don't forget to negotiate

Negotiating is a common practice in Vietnamese markets, and many vendors will automatically set their prices higher with the expectation that buyers will negotiate for a lower price. Not negotiating can be seen as a lack of understanding of the local culture and may result in you overpaying for goods. It is recommended to read some books to understand Vietnam's culture﻿ before you visit.

Do not hesitate while crossing the street

While crossing streets in Vietnam, confidence is the key. If you appear hesitant or unsure, it can make drivers nervous and increase the risk of an accident. Many Vietnamese drivers rely on eye contact with pedestrians to anticipate their movements and adjust their driving accordingly. If you hesitate, it can be more difficult for drivers to read your intentions.

Steer clear of random massage parlors

Unfortunately, many illegal massage parlors in the country engage in illicit activities. These establishments often masquerade as legitimate massage parlors, making it difficult to distinguish between the two. In some cases, massage parlors may lure customers in with low prices or promises of a luxurious experience, only to charge exorbitant prices or engage in other forms of scamming.

Do not drink the tap water

It is generally advised not to drink tap water here, as tap water is not treated to remove contaminants, which can make it unsafe for consumption. Go for bottled water instead, but stay cautious when buying. Don't forget to check its seal for authenticity. Vietnam has been known to reuse bottles of water and fill them with tap water to resell.

Lastly, never skip the street food

Vietnamese people are passionate about their food. The streets and marketplaces are always bustling with jolly eaters. One of the nicest joys of visiting Vietnam is getting to try all of the amazing street food. Pho, a substantial noodle soup boiled in bone broth, is one of the most popular dishes to try in Vietnam. Other must-try dishes are Banh Mi and Bún Chả.