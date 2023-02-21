Lifestyle

Here's how you can deal with panic attacks

Feb 21, 2023

A panic attack can be caused due to major life stress

A panic attack is a sudden episode of anxiety and fear that might be caused due to major life stress, a traumatic event, smoking, or excessive caffeine intake. The most common symptoms of panic attacks include nausea, shaking, irregular heartbeats, sweating, dizziness, etc. Most panic attacks usually last for five to 30 minutes. Here are five ways you can deal with this condition.

Practice deep breathing

Panic attacks often cause fast breathing which can worsen your condition. Deep breathing can help you calm down and make you feel at peace despite the unpleasant symptoms. Close your eyes, breathe in deeply and gently through your nose, and breathe out slowly through your mouth. You can count one-five on each in-breath and out-breath. The symptoms will fade after a few minutes.

Use the guided imagery technique and imagine your happy place

Guided imagery techniques can help reduce your panic attack symptoms by making your body enter a relaxed state. It helps manage your stress and depression symptoms. According to research, spending time in nature and visualizing nature can help treat anxiety. Sit comfortably in a quiet place, close your eyes, and picture yourself sitting by a beach or breathing in the fresh air in mountains.

Use lavender essential oil

A great remedy for panic attacks, lavender helps reduce stress and anxiety and creates a calming effect on your mind. According to a study, the anxiolytic effect of lavender helped reduce anxiety disorder in 21 patients as compared to a placebo. It also treats disrupted sleep and restlessness. You can apply lavender essential oil to your wrists, and behind the ears to stay calm.

Practice mindfulness and try the 5-4-3-2-1 method

Panik attacks usually overtake your other senses and make you feel detached from reality. You can practice mindfulness techniques which include the grounding 5-4-3-2-1 method. This method helps you concentrate on physical sensations, and directs your focus away from stress sources. Look at five different objects, listen to four distinct sounds, and touch three objects. Next, identify two different smells and lastly taste something.

Repeat some positive mantra

Whenever you are having a panic attack, start repeating a positive mantra several times to ground yourself in reality and get back your strength and focus. A positive phrase or word will help you reassure that everything will be fine and relax your muscles. You can use a positive affirmation like "This too shall pass," or "I am calm and centered."